Meghan Markle Reveals Archie Reached 2 Baby Milestones At 6 Months Old

Meghan Markle has officially been a mom to her son Archie for six months. For anyone else out there who's been parenting for six months, you probably know this is when things can often start clicking into place. When you get more comfortable with your new role and your baby starts to become a bit more of their own person. And apparently moving around. In fact, Meghan Markle revealed Archie reached a few milestones now that he is 6 months old during a recent royal event, and it seems her little boy is starting to get mobile.

Prince Harry and Markle enjoyed an impromptu visit with some of their neighbors in Windsor on Wednesday, dropping in on a weekly meeting for families of deployed military members at the Broom Farm Community Centre in Windsor close to their own home at Frogmore Cottage. The couple kept it pretty casual, which appears to be their sweet spot when it comes to any sort of official royal visits, drinking coffee and chatting with fellow parents about their little ones. Also, of course, Prince Harry was super happy to get down on the floor to play with a bunch of little children. And Markle was happy to just relax and swap stories with other moms, which is great news for royal fans since she shared some behind-the-scene details about little Archie.

In a video shared to the couple's shared Sussex Royal Instagram page, Markle is crouched down talking to a little girl and commenting on her teeth. She can be heard saying in that sweet voice people always reserve for children, "Look at all of your teeth! Archie has two teeth!"

I feel like the little girl didn't care a whole lot about Archie's teeth, but the rest of us were certainly excited to find out about the youngest royal. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are generally pretty private about their little boy, who was born on May 6, so any information royal watchers might get about Archie is usually pretty exciting. And Markle apparently didn't stop at telling the little girl about Archie's teeth either.

As Amy Thompson, a military wife who met Markle at the event, told Army & You, the Duchess of Sussex said her son has begun to crawl: "My daughter Aeris is the same age as Archie and we talked about weaning and the children beginning to crawl — she’s just a normal mum and it was like talking to a friend."

This is actually pretty advanced, since parents can generally expect their baby to start sitting up unsupported at six months and roll from their back to their stomach and vice versa, according to WebMd. It sounds like little Archie might be a pretty bright little boy.

Markle and Prince Harry will have lots of time to marvel over Archie's development in the coming weeks as the parents are expected to take some private family time in November, according to Town & Country. There have been several reports in the media that the couple will spend Thanksgiving with Markle's mother Doria Ragland in California, which will be the first time Archie lands on American soil.

Maybe he'll even crawl around in American soil. That should be exciting for his parents.