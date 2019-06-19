Do you want to hazard a guess as to how many Americans watched the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry last year? Around 29 million, I'm assuming you were right. And that's just one country. Across the world, a total of 1.9 billion people tuned in to watch the American actress marry the British prince, The Telegraph reported. As intimidating as that sounds, the massive number apparently wasn't on the couple's mind at all. In fact, when Meghan Markle talked about her royal wedding with Prince Harry recently, she noted that they made an effort to keep things as "intimate" as possible. And it actually showed in so many ways.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex offered their insights for a special exhibit called "A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex" that is on display at the Palace of Holyrood House in Scotland after having been in Windsor Castle. The couple, who are actually known as the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton (Do these not sound like the names of visitors to Downton Abbey? Moving on...), shared some of their memories from their special day at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle last May on an audio note.

And here's what is so amazing about their words — they act as a reminder that no matter how many people were watching, this day was about their lives coming together. Something they never seemed to forget.

As People reported, Markle explained in a recording of the audio guide for the exhibit: "A great level of detail went into the planning of our wedding day. We knew how large the scale of the event would be, so in making choices that were really personal and meaningful, it could make the whole experience feel intimate."

Some of those details we already know about, of course. Like Markle's inclusion of elements like a gospel choir and an American bishop in a nod to her African American roots, for instance. But it seems there were other elements that kept the happy couple truly anchored in making the experience intimate and memorable for them.

Like doing something special for their 10 bridesmaids and page boys, all of whom were under 7 years old, including Prince Harry's nephew Prince George and his niece Princess Charlotte. According to E! News, the Duke of Sussex noted in the recording: "We had 10 bridesmaids and page boys under the age of 7, which everybody says is impossible to have them behaving, but they did it!"

To honor these little ones, according to E! News, Prince Harry came up with the idea to have their wedding date and the child's initials engraved for them. He chose to have the soles of the bridesmaids' Aquazurra shoes engraved, according to Harper's Bazaar, while the page boys had their initials stitched in gold on their frock coats.

According to the audio tour, Markle also managed to make her wedding look extra special with a secret intimate detail. As Cosmopolitan reported, the veil she wore to accent her Givenchy-designed wedding gown included a small piece of blue fabric from the dress she wore on her first date with Prince Harry.

Because at the end of the day it didn't really matter who was watching them get married. They just wanted to be married in as intimate and loving a way as possible. And I think they pulled it off.