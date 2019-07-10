It's only been two months since baby Archie was born and already royal watchers are getting pretty antsy waiting to see more of him. It's a little unfair since his family really should be allowed some privacy, I know, so when they all step out in a surprise move let's face it — things get pretty exciting. But when you add a bunch of royal kids into the same event? Well come on now, you are going to give everyone heart palpitations here. Just take some deep breaths and come down everyone, because Meghan Markle took Archie to a polo match and oh yes that's right, the royal cousins were all there too.

Markle and baby Archie were spotted at the Billingbear Polo Club in Wokingham, Surrey, not far from their home at Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, according to People. The mother and son were on hand to cheer on Prince Harry as he took part in a charity polo match against his brother Prince William for the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day. The two brothers were participating to raise money for their various charities, including the Invictus Games and the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, according to TIME.

As exciting as I'm sure it was to see the two princes competing against each other on the polo field, the real stars of the event were on the sidelines: Meghan Markle cradling little Archie in his very first public outing since he was born on May 6.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex wasn't the only royal at the polo match with a royal baby in tow. Her sister-in-law Kate Middleton was also on the sidelines cheering her husband Prince William on with the couple's three children, 5-year-old Prince George, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 1-year-old Prince Louis. The whole family looked to be having a great time at the match in pictures shared by royal photographer Tim Rooke. Oh yes, that's right everyone, this was the very first time both the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge had their children out in public together. Almost like a cousin playdate or something.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

It's difficult to say when the three cousins first met baby Archie, though I suspect it was before Wednesday. Prince William and Middleton met their nephew back on May 13, according to Vogue, about a week after his birth. The couple went to see the new baby on their own without their children, as Town & Country reported, which makes sense considering how much easier it would be to get in bonding time with Archie if the three children weren't there.

The three Cambridge children didn't appear to be in attendance at Archie's christening on Saturday either, or at the very least they weren't in the official photograph.

Now the speculation about whether or not the royal cousins have been introduced can come to an end. While the two women didn't share their plans for the rest of the day, I can only hope they were heading back to Frogmore Cottage for a late lunch and sitting around for a chat in the garden while the older children ran themselves tired. A girl can dream, can't she?