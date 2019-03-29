In just a matter of weeks, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will welcome their first child. And any loyal fan of the royal family is already convinced that they'll be the best parents to their bundle of joy — and the same goes for the couple's close friends. In fact, as Meghan Markle prepares to become a mom, one of her pals and former cast mates on Suits shared why she thinks the duchess will be an expert at motherhood.

On Thursday, Markle's buddy and Suits actress Abigail Spencer shared with E! News why she thinks the royal mom-to-be will be one amazing mama. "I think it goes without saying, she's incredible," Spencer told E! News this week. "She's incredible and that baby is so lucky to have them as their parents." TBH, I couldn't agree more.

It's hardly a surprise that Spencer had such sweet words about Markle's impending motherhood. Way back in 2015 — when they were still working together on Suits; Markle officially left acting after getting engaged to Prince Harry in November 2017, according to Harper's Bazaar — Spencer shared an adorable, candid photo of them laughing together, which she captioned: "@meghanmarkle is my hero. thanks birthday soul sister for your light. literally. is my hero. thanks birthday soul sister for your light."

Spencer is hardly the only friend to share kind words about the Duchess of Sussex lately. Earlier this month, for instance, actor George Clooney — whose wife, Amal, attended Markle's baby shower in NYC, according to Vanity Fair — spoke with Good Morning Britain about why the media's harsh coverage of Markle is "unjust," as TODAY reported.

Coming to her defense, Clooney told Good Morning Britain, "She’s a really kind and smart and intelligent young woman and they’re a really wonderful, loving couple."

Beyond Markle's BFFs' sweet words, just watching Markle interact with children lately seems to be solid evidence that she'll be an incredible mama once her baby arrives later this spring.

Just recently, for example, while Markle and Prince Harry were in Morocco, two little girls approached the Duchess of Sussex with bundles of flowers, as Sky News reported. But she didn't just let them come to her with the sweet gift — oh no, Markle knelt down and chatted with the sweet little girls.

And from her own words about becoming a parent, it sounds like Markle can't wait for this chapter of her life to officially begin. In fact, back in 2015, Markle was already thinking about what she'd read to her future children, as Harper's Bazaar reported; she revealed the sweet tidbit while doing an interview on the set of Suits.

When asked, "What children's book can you not wait to share with your kids?" Markle quickly responded, "The Giving Tree."

Motherhood has clearly been on Markle's mind for years and her and Prince Harry's royal bundle of joy will be very, very soon. While the world doesn't know whether they're expecting a boy or a girl, what they'll name their baby-to-be, it's already beyond obvious that their little one will have some incredible and devoted parents.