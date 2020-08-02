In the days leading up to the Duchess of Sussex's 39th birthday, Meghan Markle's special day has already been celebrated by a cause close to her heart.

Ahead of Markle's birthday on Aug. 4, The Daily Express reported that the charitable organization CAMFED launched the Inspired by Meghan fundraiser, which is dedicated to providing higher education scholarships to African girls and women.

"Our latest charitable effort is here! This time #inspiredbyMeghan and Harry, we planned an unforgettable birthday gift from us to them. Help us wish this two amazing people the happiest of birthday by donating," Twitter user Just Harry wrote in a tweet on July 25 that the charity retweeted. And after just four days, the campaign has raised over $44,000, according to CAMFED's website.

Markle has been supporting CAMFED for years. In 2019, in fact, the Duchess of Sussex recorded a message for the charity's Education Changes Everything Gala, as Harper's Bazaar reported. "As I said on International Women's Day, a girl who is educated becomes a woman who is influential," Markle said in the message.

Beyond the charity's initiative in honor of Markle's birthday, the Daily Mail reported that the Duchess of Sussex hopes to see some of her friends on her big day, which makes sense since she is living back in her hometown of Los Angeles with her husband Prince Harry and their 14-month-old son Archie these days. According to the Daily Mail, Markle will reportedly get together with a few friends (no word on which ones) to celebrate her birthday in Montecito, California.

Now before anyone tries to say Markle is being irresponsible during a pandemic, which has seen a significant spike in numbers in California in recent weeks, hold on one second: Markle is apparently holding the small event outdoors to promote physical distancing and asking her friends to be tested for the coronavirus before they attend, as the Daily Mail reported.

Hopefully she can pull it off since last year she and her husband enjoyed her birthday "privately at home," as Harper's Bazaar reported, when they were living in the United Kingdom. Nice to have a little change of pace this year and get social, while being safe of course.

Markle still has a few days to wait before she turns 39, and already her birthday is shaping up to be one for the ages. A charity raising thousands of dollars in her name, a little party with friends in California after months of being in quarantine... a happy birthday indeed.