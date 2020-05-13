Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor just celebrated his first birthday and it sounds like he celebrated it in style. Sure, he couldn't have any guests over due to stay-at-home orders in California, but no worries — Archie is apparently best friends with Meghan Markle's dogs, so the 1-year-old probably didn't care too much about not having a big blowout.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently living in Los Angeles, California with their son Archie, and when it came time to celebrate his birthday last week they might have run into the same issue all parents are having these days. Staying at home to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus means no group gatherings, which a source told People meant they spent Archie's birthday quietly at home. Quiet but special, apparently, with Markle reportedly making her baby boy a birthday cake flavored with "strawberries and cream," Zoom chats with family and friends, and just generally a "joyous" day together, according to the magazine.

Besides, Archie's two "best friends" live with him, as the source told People. The Duchess of Sussex's two dogs, who apparently "make him laugh and are gentle with him."

It's a pretty lucky thing to be quarantining with your best friends by your side, I think.

Markle has two rescue dogs — a beagle named Gus and an older mixed breed named Bogart. While both dogs have been with Markle longer than Archie (and longer than her husband Prince Harry, in fact), it sounds as though they have welcomed the little boy with open paws. In Bogart's case, he's probably just happy to be back with the family since Markle had to leave him with a friend when she originally moved to the United Kingdom to marry Prince Harry in 2018. According to Glamour, Bogart was too old for the long flight across the ocean, but now it looks like he's been reunited with the gang.

He's not the only one enjoying this time together; Prince Harry recently admitted during a chat with the charity WellChild that there have been some aspects of being in quarantine he has truly enjoyed. Like "rolling around on the floor and laughing hysterically" with his family. He's been "celebrating those moments," with little Archie and Markle.

And let's face it, if there's a lot of rolling around on the floor in their house the dogs are going to be pretty happy campers, too. No wonder they're Archie's best friends.