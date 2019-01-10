Meghan Markle is mere months away from welcoming her very own little prince or princess with husband Prince Harry. It's an exciting time for the couple and also the rest of the world who continues to live vicariously through them. And as the date draws ever nearer, the famed bump of the Duchess of Sussex continues to grow. In fact, she's even taken to finally wearing maternity clothes. During a recent visit to her very first patronage, according to People, Meghan Markle's latest maternity look displayed her growing bump, plus her glowing face. The girl looks happy, I'm just saying.

The Duchess of Sussex stopped by her brand new chosen patronage Smart Works, an organization which offers disadvantaged and unemployed women one-on-one career coaching and even new clothing to help them find a job. This is not her first visit to Smart Works, of course; according to The Royal Household, Markle has visited "several times over the last year where she has worked with many women who have benefited from the charity’s support, helping them through coaching and interview preparation."

This time around, however, Markle dropped by in an official capacity — and she officially looked amazing in her first official maternity dress, helping clients pick out outfits for their interviews and having a grand old time.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle wore the Eliza dress by Hatch, an American maternity-wear designer, as Town & Country reported. The dress sells for $218 and is made with "two-way viscose stretch" which will have the mid-calf length, black ribbed dress growing along with her bump.

And now why do I feel like this dress is going to sell out basically immediately? Oh, I know. Because I'm not even pregnant and I want it, too. It looks comfortable and classy all at once, a hallmark of Markle's style.

Markle topped off her dress with a long camel-colored coat and her hair tied back. Because she was at Smart Works to get down to business, guys, she can't just have her hair flying all over the place.

While visiting Smart Works, Markle stepped in to meet several clients who have come in to get help finding regular employment. Now take a moment to imagine what that would be like: going in for some career counseling and sitting across from the Duchess of Sussex.

The expectant mom has taken on a total of four patronages in 2019, The Royal Household explains, each of them reflective of her own personal interest and passion. The arts, education, animal welfare, and women's issues. She has taken over patronage of the National Theatre and the Association of Commonwealth Universities from the Queen herself, as ELLE reported, who at 92 is bound to be slowing down at some point.

Along with Smart Works, Markle will also be patron of Mayhew, which works with homeless charities to make sure people can stay with their pets.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While all of this is very exciting, chances are Meghan Markle will be taking a bit of time off this spring — to have her baby, of course. So let's just enjoy all of her maternity looks while we can, shall we?

After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.