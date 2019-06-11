Long before Meghan Markle became the Duchess of Sussex, and wife to Prince Harry and mother to Master Archie Harrison Mountbattten-Windsor, she was a woman with her own career. Markle was an actress, a humanitarian, and a popular lifestyle blogger. While there might be some royal watchers who think there should be a very clear dividing line between the big "before" and "after" of Markle's new life, perhaps this strong woman does not agree. Meghan Markle's new job is a throwback to one of her old passions, because marriage and babies don't mean the end of all the other things you love. Even if you happen to be married to a member of the royal family.

Beyond a brief, sparkling appearance at the annual Trooping The Colour on the balcony at Buckingham Palace on Saturday, Markle has been out of the public eye for the past month. She has been enjoying some much-needed down time with her new baby boy Archie, at her new home at Windsor Castle with Prince Harry, Frogmore Cottage. But that doesn't mean the new mom isn't thinking a little about what she wants to do in the future. It looks as though she will have a super cool new job title as of this September: editor.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Us Weekly reports that Markle will be the guest editor for the all-important September issue of British Vogue, which is apparently a pretty big deal. As Cosmopolitan notes, the September issue of the iconic fashion magazine tends to be the weightiest of the year as it sets the tone for fall and winter fashion trends in the industry. So it's no small gig, guys. And if you think the former Suits actress will just have her name on the masthead and leave all the heavy lifting to Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, think again. A source told Us Weekly:

Meghan will be writing an opinion piece of her own as well as bringing a selection of female change-makers on board to write their own personal essays.

The Duchess of Sussex is also expected to pose for some pictures at her Frogmore Cottage home to be seen in the issue, and considering the media curiosity around the renovations of her home that would be worth the price of the magazine alone.

This isn't Markle's first foray into writing and editing, of course. Her lifestyle blog The Tig was a popular spot for the philanthropist to share her insights about travel, wellness, food, relationships, and more before she shut it down two years ago after announcing her engagement to Prince Harry. Oh, and let's not forget that she worked with the women who had survived the Grenfell fire in London in 2017-2018 to create the bestselling Together: Our Community Cookbook in an effort to raise funds for a new community kitchen. So it's not like she's exactly new to the editing game.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

I'm so incredibly happy to see that Meghan Markle is continuing to foster her own personal passions and ambitions after her marriage and foray into the royal family. Of course she works incredibly hard with her official royal duties, but I think she also works hard to honor the Meghan Markle she was before she became a mom.

And to make sure that Meghan Markle continues to be celebrated.