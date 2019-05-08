Two days after welcoming their first child, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have introduced their baby boy to the world. And once you get over just how cute Baby Sussex is (look at his little cheeks!), prepare for more sweetness. During a photo call with reporters on Wednesday, Meghan Markle made a few quotes about her newborn son and life as a new parent. Spoiler alert: it's all very sweet.

When asked how their newborn has been, the new mom told reporters that he "has the sweetest temperament" and "he's really calm," according to People. Proud new dad Prince Harry then chimed in, "I don’t know where he gets that from!"

Adding another layer of "awww" to this sweet introduction, Markle then said that Baby Sussex has "just been a dream" and since welcoming him on Monday, May 6, "it's been a special couple of days" for the new family of three.

Markle also made sure to give her husband a special shout out while speaking with the media this morning. According to NBC News, the new mom said she has "the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy."

Prince Harry also had some sweet comments about the first few days with his baby boy. "Parenting’s amazing," the new dad told reporters, according to Reuters. "It’s only been two and a half days and we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and spend some precious time with him."

Baby Sussex was born on Monday, May 6, and the exciting news was shared on the couple's Instagram account.

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019," the birth announcement on Instagram read. "Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz."

The statement added that Markle and the couple's new baby boy were "both healthy and well" and "more details will be shared in the forthcoming days."

And some of those details definitely followed today (ahem, the cutest baby photos and some sweet tidbits about the newborn's personality...) Though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't reveal their son's name just yet, according to CBS News, that will likely come soon as Prince Harry told reporters earlier this week that they were still deciding on their baby's moniker.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's been an exciting and exhausting few days undoubtedly for the new parents, and for royal fans across the globe. Thankfully, though, Markle has Prince Harry to keep her laughing during these tiring first few days of parenthood. Why is that, you ask? Well, as The Daily Express reported, while speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Prince Harry, who's been rocking a solid ginger beard for years, jokingly said that his little boy's "already got a little bit of facial hair as well, wonderful."

While the world has to wait a little longer to learn Baby Sussex's name, hopefully more sweet and silly content like from his parents will be in our future.