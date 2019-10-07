Meghan Markle is a natural at being a mom. The former actress and Duchess of Sussex has been glowing ever since she gave birth to her first child with her husband, Prince Harry, earlier this spring. But don't take it from me, take her word on it. All of Meghan Markle's quotes about motherhood so far prove that being a mom was a role that she was born to play.

Markle and Prince Harry became parents for this first time when they welcomed their son, Archie Harrison, into the world on May 6, 2019, according to TODAY. During a media appearance two days later, Markle spoke about being a mom for the first time, ever. "It's magic," she told reporters, according to Page Six. "It's pretty amazing. I have two of the best guys in the world so I'm really happy."

"He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm," she added, according to Page Six. "It's been a special couple of days."

But even from before that moment, Markle had a feeling that motherhood would be incredible. In 2016, Markle told Lifestyle that becoming a mom was one of her dreams in life. "I dreamt of becoming a successful actress, which I can not thankfully tick off the list. Also I dream to have a family," she told the magazine, according to Harper's Bazaar. "It's all about family, and I have so much happiness in my career and am fortunate to travel the world and see so many amazing things — it will be nice to be anchored to something grounded and in the same place. Raising a family will be a wonderful part of that."

Considered her dreams realized with baby Archie.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle has had to learn the ins and outs of motherhood since then, which she has learned isn't easy. It involves a lot of adaptation and change — but it's nothing that she can't handle. Markle has said that her "plate is full" and that she is "so busy" with her son, according to People. But she has been able to roll with this. During Markle's first official work appearance after returning from maternity leave in September, she had to excuse herself from reporters to get back to her son, according to People. "I've got to get back to the baby, it's feed time," she said.

These things take some time to get used to and Markle has emphasized how full her plate really is. During their recent royal tour of Africa as a family, Markle told reporters that they were having to schedule things just around Archie. "I think the schedule — they have been very kind to me, because everything is based around Archie's feeding times," Markle said, according to People. "So it's a full plate." Although she did add that all of it was "worth it."

Although Markle said that being a working mom has been "a lot" so far, during that same royal tour, according to the Daily Mail, it's been so exciting for her. "We're only five months in right now," she said, according to the Daily Mail. "Being a working mom and traveling with a baby, my goodness it's a lot, but it's all so exciting."

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the past five months, Markle has been learning more about motherhood and her own son. During that same trip, Markle called Archie an "old soul," according to People, and said that he "likes to flirt," according to TODAY.

All of this has been such an accomplishment for the Duchess. Even before she had him, she knew she wanted to cross becoming a parent off of her bucket list, according to the Independent. In a 2015 interview with Best Health, Markle was certain of her future. "I want to travel more, and I can't wait to start a family, but in due time," she said, according to the Independent.

Oh how time flies. Before you know it, Archie will be older and Markle will have so many more thoughts on motherhood to share.