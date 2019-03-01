Since her induction into the royal family, Meghan Markle has often strayed from tradition and stayed true to her values and beliefs, and she apparently plans to do so again in raising her child with Prince Harry. According to a report from Vanity Fair, Meghan Markle reportedly wants to avoid gender stereotypes with baby Sussex, opting for a more modern and fluid parenting approach instead.

Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly expecting a son, according to Us Weekly, but Vanity Fair reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex intend to avoid pushing gender-specific stereotypes on their child, whether it's a girl or a boy. This means their nursery likely won't be painted pink or blue, or filled will baby dolls, unicorns, cars, trucks, and other toys typically associated with girls and boys respectively. A source close to the couple told Vanity Fair they have already planned a gender-neutral nursery with a white and gray color palette.

"Meghan has been talking to some of her friends about the birth and how she and Harry plan to raise their baby. Her exact word was fluid," an insider recently told Vanity Fair. "She said they plan to raise their child with a fluid approach to gender and they won't be imposing any stereotypes."

It's unclear exactly what the former Suits star may have meant by "fluid," but her rumored approach is a breath of fresh air in the tradition-ruled monarchy. She could follow in the footsteps of stars like Kate Hudson, who recently told AOL she was raising her daughter using a "genderless" approach. Hudson later clarified on Instagram that she meant she's raising each of her kids "to feel free to be exactly who they want to be."

Kensington Palace doesn't comment on the personal dealings of members of the royal family, so the public may just have to wait until the baby arrives for more information. In the meantime, though, some people on Twitter are thrilled to her about her rumored parenting approach.

Markle wouldn't be the first member of the royal family to break with tradition when it comes to children and gender. In October 2018, People reported that Prince George was enrolled in a ballet class and was loving it; the news came after Prince William hosted a reception at Kensington Palace for inspirational teens. Speaking with a 14-year-old identified only as Junior, the Duke of Cambridge revealed that George, then 5, was "doing dancing as well" and loving it.

"My mother always used to dance, she loved dancing," Prince William shared at the time, adding, "And if it's something you love, you do what you love. Don't let anyone else tell you otherwise. Keep at it."

The tiny royal's dance training is part of his curriculum at Thomas's Battersea, according to People. Prince George reportedly attends a 35-minute ballet lesson each week; the curriculum is said to follow the Royal Academy of Dance Pre-Primary in Dance syllabus, according to W Magazine, and focuses on developing students' physical skills, stamina, creativity, expression and musicality.

Vanity Fair noted that both Prince Harry and Prince William were raised "with toy cars, toy guns, and toy soldiers," and Markle has previously spoken of playing with Barbies as a girl. Still, Prince Harry and the Duchess have been hailed for their progressive views, and regularly breaking with protocol, so fans of the royal couple are likely hopeful they'll carry some of that into childrearing.