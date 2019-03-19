Here's my hot take of the moment; people are a little tough on Meghan Markle. I know, it's a really unique take and you've never heard it before. But there's something about the Duchess of Sussex that makes me feel sort of inherently protective of her. Not that she seems unhappy or anything, far from it. But every time she makes a decision that seems even mildly independent, people swoop in and insinuate she's breaking royal protocol. The latest issue? Meghan Markle's stroller is causing a bit of a stir because it's different from the ones used by the royal family in the past. Which is apparently a bad thing.

As Markle and her husband Prince Harry finalize all of the details for their big move into Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle later this month, photographers are obviously hanging out and snapping a bunch of photos for whatever information they can get their hands on. Which is how photographers reportedly managed to snap photos of an iCandy delivery truck arriving at the couple's home, as per Yahoo News UK. This is big news because iCandy is a luxury London-based baby transportation system company, which means Markle isn't going the traditional route with her stroller.

Now, it's important to point out that iCandy sells nursery products as well as sleek, high-end strollers that retail for up to about $2,000. So it is perfectly possible the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were purchasing nursery products, although it seems unlikely considering iCandy is best known for its strollers. But still, even if Markle did choose a different stroller than some of the other members of the royal family, is that such a big deal?

It's not like she has to do everything (or anything) exactly like her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, right? Other than maybe curtsying, because Middleton has that skill on lock.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The royal family has long preferred the traditional pram for their offspring, with Middleton following in the footsteps of Prince Charles and Princess Diana as well as Prince Phillip and Queen Elizabeth herself. Middleton's stroller for her three children, 5-year-old Prince George, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 10-month-old Prince Louis wasn't exactly cheaper than Markle's possible choice either, as per Hello!. She chose the Silver Cross pram, the brand called the "Rolls Royce" of prams on account of its enduring popularity with the royal family, and it sells for approximately $2,400. While this classic style might have been a style choice for the royal parents in question, it's not a hard and fast royal rule apparently. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara Tindall is actually the brand ambassador for iCandy, according to the brand's Twitter account. Which means Markle isn't even a trailblazer with this possible choice.

That being said, I hope Meghan Markle does continue to find ways to maintain her own independence within the royal family. Just like she did with her wedding; the royal family should consider the fact that they got to eat lemon elderflower cake, as Town & Country reported, instead of horrid fruitcake because she decided to do a few things her own way.

Sometimes change is good.