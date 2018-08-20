On May 19, people from all over the world saw Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, walk down the aisle in a gorgeous Givenchy wedding gown, designed for her by Clare Waight Keller. And pretty soon, people from all over the world may be able to see the dress IRL. A new report suggests that Meghan Markle's wedding dress will be put on display in England soon, and here's everything known about the rumors so far.

On Monday, People reported that "insiders" are predicting that Meghan's gown will be put on display at Windsor Castle, where Meghan wed Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. The outlet claimed that royal officials are currently working to figure out the specifics and when the display will begin. Representatives for the royal family did not immediately respond to Romper's request for comment, so it's hard to say if the news is 100 percent confirmed.

That being said, Meghan's dress being put on display would make a lot of sense. After Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge's 2011 royal wedding to Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, her gorgeous wedding gown (designed by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen) was put on display at Buckingham Palace, the Daily Mail reported. The display opened about three months after the couple's April 29 wedding, on July 23, and it ran until Oct. 3, according to VisitBritain Shop. So if plans with Meghan's dress follow suit, the display could open later this month.

Windsor Castle, where People's insiders say Meghan's dress will be put on display, is both the biggest and oldest occupied castle on Earth, according to the Royal Collection Trust's website. The castle, located in the English county of Berkshire, was founded by William the Conqueror way back in the 11th century. While Queen Elizabeth II permanently resides at Buckingham Palace, she stays at Windsor Castle on weekends when she doesn't have official royal engagements, the website explains. The castle is open to visitors year round, and considering Meghan got married at Windsor Castle, it would be pretty special to get to see her dress in the same place where she wore it.

Just two days after the wedding, Clare Waight Keller, Givenchy's artistic director, opened up about getting to design the dress for Meghan. “I think she had seen my work and knew what I did,” Keller said in an interview with with pool reporter Richard Palmer, Harper's Bazaar reported. “I think she loved the fact that I was a British designer and working in a house such as Givenchy, which has its roots in a classical, beautiful style from the time of Hubert [de Givenchy] himself.”

Keller met with Meghan and her best friend Jessica Mulroney, who happens to be a bridal consultant, multiple times to discuss the top-secret design. Considering Meghan's kickass fashion sense, it's no surprise that she was heavily involved in the design process. Keller said in the interview, according to Harper's Bazaar:

[Meghan] was really focused, as I was, on it being absolutely perfect for the occasion. And also knowing what the House of Givenchy has done in its history, I think it was a collaboration that came through that ... We exchanged conversations about what would be the ultimate lines and proportions and the scale of the dress, but over time we got to a point where I [knew] she knew exactly what she wanted, having tried some of the toiles and mock-ups that I had shown her. And then it evolved into the final design.

If the lines to see Meghan's Givenchy dress are even one-tenth as long as the crowds outside of Windsor Castle during the royal wedding, the exhibit is sure to be a success.