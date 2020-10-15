Just a few weeks after giving birth, Meghan McCain shared the first photo of her baby daughter Liberty Sage with a simple caption — "Bliss." And that's exactly what her face is saying as she holds her baby girl close.

The View host welcomed her first child, daughter Liberty Sage, with husband Ben Domenech on Sept. 29 and from the first moment of her daughter's arrival, "bliss" appeared to be the theme of the day. McCain tweeted her gratitude for all of the well wishes after her daughter's birth (which coincided with the first presidential debate) by writing, "Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all the wonderful well wishes and overwhelming kindness. Ben and I are completely and utterly in love with our daughter and feeling indescribably blessed/blissed out. We will be watching her first debate as a family together tonight!"

The debate did not seem to mar the family's bliss because just a few weeks later McCain took to Instagram to share a photo of herself looking fresh-faced and relaxed with baby Liberty swaddled against her chest. The baby's face was turned away from the camera as she slept, but the back of her wee little head was on display. As was her mom's "bliss."

Several of McCain's followers on social media commented on the fact that she looked like she was "glowing," with former talk show host Ricki Lake summing up the feelings of so many fans by writing, "Radiant mama."

As blissed out as McCain clearly is as a new mom, she's also been honest about her struggles with breastfeeding baby Liberty. On Oct. 5 she took to Twitter to ask social media a serious question about her nipples, "I know there is a LOT going on in the world that is much more important but I’m in the throes of newborn land.... but I just wanted to know if your nipples can actually fall off from breast feeding?" Breastfeeding moms everywhere know all about that pain.

Nipple pain aside, McCain's mom Cindy McCain told The View that the new parents are "so happy," and noting that her granddaughter is "beautiful. She's just perfect. Meghan couldn't be happier."

As a first time mom, Meghan McCain seems to be focusing on the positive. The bliss of welcoming her first child, the joy of loving a baby. And it definitely shows in her photo.