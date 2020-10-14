Melissa & Doug is known for their adorable wooden toy sets, developmental toys, and puppet play sets. If you're looking to stock up on gifts before the holidays, you'll want to scope out the Prime Day 2020 Melissa & Doug deals, which can help you check kiddos off your list while saving some money.

Kids and parents alike love their wooden food play sets, which feature adorable miniature foods, kitchen tools, and utensils. The Melissa & Doug website says toys like these are great for kids age 3 and older, and help them develop their counting, sorting, imaginative play, storytelling, and fine motor skills.

During Prime Day, which ends Oct. 14, be sure to check out the Melissa & Doug Smoothie Maker Blender Set (usually $29.99 but on sale for $16.95). It includes fruits and veggies to slice, protein powder, milk, and other smoothie mix-ins. And, of course, any smoothie-making kid needs a solid blender. If your child is more the baking type, there's also a Slice and Bake Cookie Set available from the brand, on sale for $11.89 from $19.99.

And OMG, this little Wooden Pizza Counter is just too stinkin' cute. It comes with ingredients and a counter surface to top your mini pie, an oven, and even a delivery box so your kids can drop off your order when it's ready. It's on sale for $25.79 instead of its usual $49.99 price tag, so strike while the pizza is hot.

Outside the wooden food kitchen, Melissa & Doug also has some pretty cool, larger play items on sale. Their Snacks & Sweets Food Cart, for example, is currently $101.59 instead of $199.99. It's loaded with faux pretzels, popsicles, and other concessions for your child to wheel around as they please. The Melissa & Doug Baby Care Activity Center is also a hit with kids, featuring a bath area, kitchen, nursery, and laundry all in one piece. Oh, and it's deeply discounted today!

Other big ticket items on sale include Melissa & Doug's giant plush animals, like the Winged Dragon plush ($62.59 instead of $99.99) and the Large Stuffed Lion (goodbye $79.99, hello $44.39). But lots of the brand's smaller play sets and games are discounted today as well.

The wooden Figure 8 Train Set is 42% off, and the Melissa & Doug Fold & Go Barn is $29.39 for today, too, instead of its usual price of $49.99. This toy has tons of four- and five-star reviews on Amazon, as well as an American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) seal of approval for promoting healthy play and early development.

Prime Day is also a great chance to stock up on toys and games from Melissa & Doug, like the Basic Skills Board and Catch & Count Magnetic Fishing Game. The Basic Skills Board is perfect for kids ages 3 through 5 to learn all about buckles, buttons, and other fasteners to help them develop the necessary skills for getting dressed independently. Melissa & Doug's fishing game, on the other hand, focuses on hand-eye coordination, colors, numbers, and matching. It's on sale for $14.69 (the usual price is $24.99), and can be played solo or with a second person.