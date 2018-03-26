Michael Buble Announced His Wife's Third Pregnancy In The Most Adorable Way
Crooner Michael Bublé is a pro at getting onstage and making people swoon, but over the weekend, he captured hearts in a whole new way. Michael Bublé announced his wife's third pregnancy while hosting the Juno Awards (basically the Canadian Grammys) in Vancouver, British Columbia, and it was totally adorable. The audience was clearly delighted for the singer and his wife, Argentinian model and actress Luisana Lopilato, especially since the family has had to weather some very scary challenges over the last couple of years.
As Bublé dove into his opening monologue, he expressed how grateful he was to be back on the stage of the Juno Awards, saying to the crowd, "Five years ago, when I hosted the first time in Regina, you brought me luck and I was pregnant ... I mean, my wife was ... I mean, we were pregnant with our first child."
Then, he broke the good news, saying, "And here I am five years later... and oops, you did it again. My wife and I are pregnant with our number three." The couple is already parents to sons Noah, age 4, and Elias, age 2.
This marked the first time they publicly announced the new pregnancy, although Lopilato's pregnancy bump was already showing on the Juno red carpet and news of the couple's third baby on the way broke back in February.
Beyond the excitement of sharing the news of an impending new human, Bublé's announcement had a special significance to it. Bublé has hosted the Juno Awards in the past (and he's won a bunch of them too!), and he was supposed to host them last year, but he had to pull out of the commitment because of his 4-year-old son's battle with cancer.
Bublé and Lopilato both put their careers on hold to deal with Noah's terrifying diagnosis of liver cancer. Back in 2016, the couple issued a joint statement about Noah's cancer diagnosis on Bublé's Facebook page, reading:
And, indeed, after undergoing chemotherapy, Noah seems to be doing so much better. Last spring, according to USA Today, Lopilato told reporters at a press conference:
Meanwhile, around the same time, Bublé put out a statement about his son, according to Billboard, reading:
This weekend's Juno awards marked Bublé's first time appearing onstage in a couple of years, as he said in his speech, and it meant "more than you'll ever know to be able to come back here in my hometown, in front of my family, in front of my friends."
Friends, family, and fans alike are all thrilled for Bublé and his other loved ones, upon hearing the news of this latest pregnancy. Things are looking up!
