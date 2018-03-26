Crooner Michael Bublé is a pro at getting onstage and making people swoon, but over the weekend, he captured hearts in a whole new way. Michael Bublé announced his wife's third pregnancy while hosting the Juno Awards (basically the Canadian Grammys) in Vancouver, British Columbia, and it was totally adorable. The audience was clearly delighted for the singer and his wife, Argentinian model and actress Luisana Lopilato, especially since the family has had to weather some very scary challenges over the last couple of years.

As Bublé dove into his opening monologue, he expressed how grateful he was to be back on the stage of the Juno Awards, saying to the crowd, "Five years ago, when I hosted the first time in Regina, you brought me luck and I was pregnant ... I mean, my wife was ... I mean, we were pregnant with our first child."

Then, he broke the good news, saying, "And here I am five years later... and oops, you did it again. My wife and I are pregnant with our number three." The couple is already parents to sons Noah, age 4, and Elias, age 2.

This marked the first time they publicly announced the new pregnancy, although Lopilato's pregnancy bump was already showing on the Juno red carpet and news of the couple's third baby on the way broke back in February.

Beyond the excitement of sharing the news of an impending new human, Bublé's announcement had a special significance to it. Bublé has hosted the Juno Awards in the past (and he's won a bunch of them too!), and he was supposed to host them last year, but he had to pull out of the commitment because of his 4-year-old son's battle with cancer.

Bublé and Lopilato both put their careers on hold to deal with Noah's terrifying diagnosis of liver cancer. Back in 2016, the couple issued a joint statement about Noah's cancer diagnosis on Bublé's Facebook page, reading:

We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the US. We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children. Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well. At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing.

And, indeed, after undergoing chemotherapy, Noah seems to be doing so much better. Last spring, according to USA Today, Lopilato told reporters at a press conference:

Thank god, my son is well. When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes. It happened to us. Now I value life much more, the now and the today.

Meanwhile, around the same time, Bublé put out a statement about his son, according to Billboard, reading:

We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during this treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future of our little boy. He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage.

This weekend's Juno awards marked Bublé's first time appearing onstage in a couple of years, as he said in his speech, and it meant "more than you'll ever know to be able to come back here in my hometown, in front of my family, in front of my friends."

Friends, family, and fans alike are all thrilled for Bublé and his other loved ones, upon hearing the news of this latest pregnancy. Things are looking up!

