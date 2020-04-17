For the next four weeks, former first lady Michelle Obama will read children's books in a new online series called "Mondays With Michelle Obama." And you know what this means? The Becoming author is giving parents a little break during the day so you can pour yourself another cup of coffee and just let the soothing sounds of Michelle Obama's voice entertain your little ones for a bit.

Obama has teamed up with PBS Kids and Penguin Random House to virtually read children's books aloud for the next four weeks to support #ReadTogetherBeTogether, an initiative started by Penguin Random House and Parents magazine to encourage a love of reading with young children. Starting on Monday, April 20 at 12 p.m. EST, Obama will read one children's book every Monday through May 11. Videos will be livestreamed and shared on the PBS Kids YouTube channel, PBS Kids Facebook page, and Penguin Random House Facebook page.

"As a little kid, I loved to read aloud," Obama said in a press release announcing "Mondays With Michelle Obama" on Friday. "And when I became a parent, I found such joy in sharing the magic of storytelling with my own children — and then later, as First Lady, with kids everywhere."

As you may recall, one of Obama's most memorable and entertaining readings happened back in 2016 during the Easter Egg Roll at the White House when she and and President Barack Obama read and acted out Where The Wild Things Are for a group of children.

For "Mondays With Michelle Obama," the former first lady will read the following books:

The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson

There's A Dragon In Your Book by Tom Fletcher

Miss Maple's Seeds by Eliza Wheeler

The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle

"At this time when so many families are under so much stress," the mother of two said, "I’m excited to give kids a chance to practice their reading and hear some wonderful stories (and to give parents and caretakers a much-needed break)." I'm not sure who will appreciate "Mondays with Michelle Obama" more, kids or parents. Let's just call it a draw, shall we?

Head over to PBS Kids YouTube channel, PBS Kids Facebook page, and Penguin Random House Facebook page on Monday at 12 p.m. EST to catch Obama's first reading of The Gruffalo.