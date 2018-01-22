Millie Bobby Brown Was Snubbed At The SAG Awards & 'Stranger Things' Fans' Were Disappointed

In case you haven't noticed, Millie Bobby Brown is having a moment. She's the youngest person whose wardrobe I've ever wanted to steal, and she's getting nominated left and right for her outstanding performance in Stranger Things. So when Millie Bobby Brown was snubbed at the 2018 SAG Awards, Twitter predictably had lots of opinions about it. There are few shows on right now that are quite as beloved as Stranger Things, and this is not just for its adorable pint-sized cast.

Millie Bobby Brown was nominated for two SAG Awards, technically. The first nomination was as part of the ensemble for the whole Stranger Things cast, which was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, up against heavyweights like Game of Thrones, The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, and This Is Us. But Brown was also nominated individually for her work in the show in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. Up against Brown in this lineup were Elisabeth Moss, Claire Foy, Robin Wright, and Laura Linney. Just to be nominated in the company of these incredible women is huge, especially for such a young actor. Strangely, Brown's co-star in Stranger Things, Winona Ryder, was not nominated in that category this year. So when Brown didn't win the award, fans were disappointed but not shocked.

