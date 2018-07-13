Normally when a fellow mom tries to tell me she's making her own baby food, my whole body itches to get away from her immediately. I really hate coming up against my own failures as a mom, I suppose, and hearing another mom talk about pureed peas gives me all the guilt ever. Not so with Mindy Kaling. When Kaling shared that she makes her own baby food, I was sort of fascinated. Because she feels like a better me than me, and also because her reason for doing so resonated. Now I wish I was making baby food, especially because it sounds so delicious, I would happily eat it myself.

Kaling gave birth to daughter Katherine on Dec. 19, 2017, according to Us Weekly, which puts the little girl at just over 6 months old. Which is generally the time when babies start dipping their toes into the magical world of eating solid foods, if my memory serves me right.

The new mom has been a pretty busy cat lately, starring in two blockbuster movies — A Wrinkle In Time, Ocean's 8 — and launching her new show Champions. But she still finds time to make homemade baby food for her daughter on the weekends, according to a recent video she shared on her Instagram Story.

The actress, formerly known as Kelly Kapur from The Office, admitted in the video that food prep is new for her, according to the video compiled by the Daily Mail. She explained:

One of the most rewarding parts of my weekend is doing meal prep for my daughter because she’s now eating foods. I never did this for myself before I had a kid.

Now before you start worrying that Kaling has changed, please also note that she apologized on video for her messy hair because she only used a blow dryer on half of it. On account of "blow drying is boring."

This makes sense to me. It's hard to be motivated to make food for yourself when takeout exists everywhere. But once you have a baby, things change. Your perspective shifts dramatically, as does your motivation to do things you once might have scorned. And Kaling's reason for making her daughter delicious baby food? She said in her Instagram Story, according to TODAY, that she does it to feel "like a part of my daughter's life." As reported by TODAY, she explained:

I know that there are so many good prepared organic baby foods out there you can buy, but because I work, I like making them on the weekends. It makes me feel like a part of my daughter’s life.

I support this. Anything to help a mom feel connected to her kid in a way that is satisfying to her is always just a wonderful idea. And let's face it, Kaling is connecting with her baby via delicious homemade baby food packed with things like sweet potatoes, poached salmon, and string beans. Also fresh mangoes picked up by Kaling's dad, which makes me happy because it feels like a sweet little glimpse backstage into her life. No, I'm not a creep.

It's pretty great that The Mindy Project star makes her daughter such healthy food. It's also pretty great that she still eats chocolate cake in adorable pajamas. She's keeping it relatable, as always.

Mindy Kaling is a hard-working single mom. She admitted back in April during an interview with In Style that she struggles with the dreaded "mom guilt," saying that she had to "release myself from mom guilt at least a couple times a day."

It seems she has found another constructive way to deal with any mom guilt she might be having. Making food for her baby. Not the worst idea in the world, in the end.