I would be pregnant forever if I could. I'm obviously lying to you right now, so let me amend that statement; I would love to have my pregnancy hair and skin forever. You should have seen me, guys, I was glorious. All dewy and prancing around with my thick mane (I realize that is making me sound like a pony). But you moms out there know what I'm talking about. Even celebrity moms get it. Like Mindy Kaling, everyone's favorite spunky new mom. In a recent Instagram post, Kaling admitted she misses her "pregnancy glow," and moms everywhere totally get it.

Kaling gave birth to daughter Katherine Kaling last December. She hasn't been posting pictures of her little girl, although she's been posting some of her daughter's insanely amazing outfits and honestly? For now that feels like enough. The Mindy Project star has been busy throughout 2018, with her movie, A Wrinkle In Time, opening and her new show Champions premiering on Hulu earlier this month. All of which seems like a whole lot to take on considering her daughter is just a few months old. While Kaling seems to smile her way through her hectic life, she did take a moment to enjoy a facial recently. She shared a photo on Instagram with the caption:

"I told @joannavargasnyc I wanted my “pregnancy glow” back to my post preg skin. So she did the damn thing. Love her."

That pregnancy glow is a real thing, according to American Pregnancy.

The pregnancy glow is one of the skin changes that is caused by the changes and increase of hormones during pregnancy. If you are experiencing the pregnancy glow, count yourself blessed and enjoy it awhile you can.

By the looks of Kaling's Instagram picture, her esthetician did a great job of recapturing the look for her without the pesky complication of another pregnancy.

Fans took to her Instagram page with topical Kelly Kapoor-esque compliments like:

Your skin is bananas, b-a-n-a-n-a-s 😍

And moms shared their own lamentations about their pregnancy skin/hair/weight/etc.

I need some of that + my pregnancy hair 😭 RIP Duchess Kate hair. Now I got greasy teenager hair. 😑

Ugh. If only. My postpartum skin is killing me.

I want nothing back from my pregnancy besides weight loss 😂😂😂 I think we had our babies around the same time❤️❤️

Gorgeous. My skin was mainly sweaty and piglet pink for most of my pregnancy haha x

Kaling might not be pregnant any longer, but she seems to be glowing simply from being a new mom. She opened up on Today recently with Hoda Kotb about the joy she's found as a mom, saying that baby Katherine is "so great, and I just love being a mom."

That being said, it can be tough to know how you're faring as a mother when your child gives you, as Kaling said during the interview on Today:

...0 feedback except for crying for the longest time. Then you start wondering, 'Does she care about me? Know about me besides that I'm a food source for her?'

Kaling also got emotional about that other relationship in her life that fans are dying to know more about, with her former co-star and friend B.J. Novak. When Novak tweeted a sweet message of congratulations to Kaling for her success, the new mom got emotional and said:

That actually makes me want to tear up. It's really moving. When I was coming up there was no one who looked like me on TV or film, and it was such a nice thing that he remembered that.

I seriously could not be happier for Kelly Kapoor/Mindy Lahiri/Mindy Kaling, who manages to be one of my favorite people times three. She's got her baby, her career, her lovely friends... and her own version of that pregnancy glow.

It really is bananas.

