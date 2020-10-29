In an effort to give us all an adorable distraction during this chaotic election cycle and embroiled political debates, actress and mom of two Mindy Kaling shared a new photo of her daughter, Katherine, that served as a sweet and helpful little respite.

"We now interrupt this election season to bring you some toddler pumpkin selecting," Kaling, who recently welcomed her second child, captioned the new photo shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

In Kaling's new photo of her daughter, who she adorably calls "Kit" for short, the 2-year-old can be seen facing away from the camera, standing in a pumpkin patch. For the fall outing, the little girl rocked an all black jumper with her hair in pigtails adorned in festive orange bows.

Amid reports that Americans are buying guns, toilet paper, and canned goods as they fear Election Day will result in chaos, Kaling's new post was an adorable distraction, indeed.

Also, little Kit's determination to choose the perfect pumpkin was not lost on Kaling's fans. "The only hard decisions being made this season," one fan commented on the photo, while another wrote, "Very deep thoughts. Decisions, decisions. These are the decisions we should be discussing."

Beyond picking out pumpkins with Kit and voicing her support for Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris, Kaling has also been adjusting to life as a mom of two. A couple weeks after she revealed she secretly gave birth to a son named Spencer in September, the actress shared in an interview with TODAY that he's 7 weeks old now and that Kit has finally come around to her new little brother.

"She was very suspicious and worried about him at the beginning," Kaling told TODAY. "Because I think, in her mind, she thought that he would come out as a 2-year-old. She kept saying like, 'I'm really worried about my toys.' And then when she saw that he was this helpless, little, adorable blob, but like not that interested in toys at all she's like, 'Oh I love this guy.'"

Kit has also probably realized that she doesn't have to share her pumpkin with her "little adorable blob" brother either. Not yet, at least.