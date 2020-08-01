It can be hard to find clothes for kids that's not aggressively pink, blue, or covered in characters from TV shows or video games. That's just one of the reasons why you should be very excited about MiniBrook, a line of kid's clothing children’s line launching on August 1st. Coming at you from Nina Westbrook, founder of The Little Ark Boutique and Black mother-of-three, the collection features comfortable, stylish, unisex pieces that kids can wear every day. Another reason to be excited? A portion of all proceeds will be donated to a nonprofit serving at-risk kids.

Westbrooks says she was inspired by being a mother to her three children — Noah, Sky, and Jordyn — and wanted to create a product that checked all the boxes when it came to sustainability, functionality, and style. “Kids love how cozy everything is and parents appreciate that the collection is stylish and environmentally friendly," Westbrooks tells Romper in an email. "Our goal is to create pieces that you can quickly grab and go, so that less time is wasted deciding (or fighting over) what your kids will wear every morning.”

“MiniBrook is a combination of two passions — our fierce family that’s full of personality and Mighty Minis everywhere who are making an impact on the world we call home,” Westbrook says. “In essence, Noah, Skye, and Jordyn are the MiniBrooks and it’s a business name that honors the joy they bring to our lives.”

Images courtesy of Minibrook

The vibe is heavily influenced by the brand's L.A. roots, with unisex onesies, rompers, joggers, jackets, dresses, tees and pants made from organic cotton and other sustainable fabrics.

“Every piece is stylish, comfortable, and made for mixing and matching,” Westbrook says.

Images courtesy of Minibrook

Between 3% and 8% of the proceeds each quarter will be donated to a nonprofit organization that is focused on serving and uplifting youth, Westbrook says; as business grows, they’ll increase that number. The first organization to receive the proceeds will be her husband’s organization, the Why Not? Foundation, which is "dedicated to supporting community-based education and family service programs, all while encouraging youth to believe in themselves,” Westbrook tells Romper.

“It’s a mission that perfectly aligns with Minibrook’s Mighty Mini giving program and we look forward to branching out from there," she says. Other organizations on their donation wish list include the “I Have A Dream” Foundation, Childhelp, and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, to name a few.

The Minibrook collection ranges in price from $28 to $66 and will be exclusively sold on minibrook.com and at Nina’s Oklahoma City Store, Little Ark.