Thanks to a global crisis, it looks like some of us aren’t going to be able to see our mamas in person for Mother’s Day this year. I know, just mail them a card! But who wants to don a face mask to hit up the grocery store? Thankfully, these adorable Molly Hatch printable Mother's Day cards are available for you to print, assemble, and send via snail mail to let your mom know how you feel. (And thankfully, snail mail is still safe and the likelihood of contamination is very low, according to the World Health Organization.)

Y’all better hop to it, though, because Mother’s Day is on May 10 this year. And these cards are so cute and special, your mama will definitely feel loved — even from a distance. Choose from “three unique card designs” such as “Sending Hugs,” “Mom, You Make Life Beautiful,” or “Forget Me Not,” for just $3. Oh, and did I mention you can print the PDF of these cards and their corresponding envelope template as many times as you want for every mom in your life that you miss?

Once you add these cards to your basket and purchase, you’ll be sent an email of the digital download. Then you simply print, cut, and assemble. And hey, bonus, you get to make a trip to the outside world and walk to your mailbox.

And since we all wish we could go celebrate with our moms this year, Molly Hatch makes it possible to send mom an adorable and beautifully crafted “IOU Certificate” which is available for free. That’s right. Free. So no excuses for not getting mom at least a little something this year — even if you do have to practice social distancing. This certificate has space for you to fill in your IOU idea for the next time you see her, whether it’s a hug, dinner, clean dishes, a “night of Netflix,” or whatever else you can think of. It's a good time of the year to make promises.

We are shining a spotlight on some of the millions of small businesses now challenged by COVID-19. This is part of an ongoing commitment our parent company, Bustle Digital Group, is making to support small businesses throughout the entire month of May. Tell us about your favorite small business on social media using #SmallBusinessSalutes.