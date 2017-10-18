Moms Are Loving This Viral Video About Speed-Dating For Mom Friends For Good Reason

I don't think there are enough words in the English language to fully express how important mom friends have been in my life. Clearly I'm not alone, as this viral video about speed-dating for mom friends can attest. Finding a good mom friend made the difference between surviving parenthood and enjoying parenthood. Maybe especially because I was a single mom and all of my children were of the male variety. But maybe not. I just know that the first time I was sitting at a school concert and I whispered something especially snarky to the woman next to me... her bark of laughter spelled true love on the spot. We became (and remain) comrades in arms. I'm lucky to have found her, because much like the dating world, a good mom friend is ridiculously hard to find.

Tiffany Jenkins, a mom of three who hails from Sarasota, Florida (and honestly, a definite candidate for my newest mom friend) shared her "Speed-Dating: Mom Friend Edition" on her popular blog, Juggling The Jenkins. The video shows Jenkins, clad in her husband's old T-shirt, sitting down to ostensibly try her hand at a little speed-dating to find the right mom friend. You know the type; the person who will just "get" you. Get your sense of humor, your life struggles, your pop culture references. Jenkins (playing all of the roles beautifully) finds a little more than she bargains for.

Between the heavily drinking mom friend, the super outdoorsy mom friend (whose kids are named "Ozark" and "Trail"), the super clean freak who makes her kids eat in the tub to avoid a mess, and the spa mom who wants to double date with their daughters, it's not looking good. Particularly coupled with the music that sounds faintly like it might have been pulled from a classic '80s rom-com.

And then she walks in. The hot mess mom. Late, messy, disoriented. Hungry, with mascara dripping down her face.

The perfect mom friend. That friend who lets you be real because they're real right there with you. In a way no other person really understands. Pay close attention to the amazing Stepbrothers reference near the end, because that's just comedy gold. Cue the joyful music, folks. A match has been well and truly made.

In less than a day, the video quickly went viral, with more than 180,000 views on Facebook and thousands of grateful comments from moms who know all too well the agony of finding a good mom friend.

"Do you want to do karate in the garage?! Yup!! Ahhhh your my hero. love it. Keep going lady your truly an inspiration," one Facebook user commented.

"This is awesome, hilarious and so spot on !! It's so hard to get good company these days," another viewer commented.

As for Jenkins, she told Romper via email that she had her own reasons for wanting to shed a little light on how tough it is for moms to find their people, writing:

When I would pick my daughter up from school, I would look around at all the moms who seemed to have it all together and I found myself feeling really down. I felt like I was failing. I thought I was the only one who gave their kids fruit roll-ups for breakfast and spent 45 minutes searching for matching shoes in the morning.

She continued, "Having a support group of women who 'get' me has made me a better mom, because I realize that making my children's childhood fun, is much more important than having a clean kitchen."

I can tell you from my own experience, my mom friends saved me. They let me off the hook, let me cry and complain and just say nothing sometimes. I wish you all well in your quest to find your mom friends. Trust me; they're your only hope.

