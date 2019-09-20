"It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood, a beautiful day for a neighbor..." Children and adults across the world become misty-eyed when they hear those lyrics. Growing up, people learned a lot of life lessons from Mr. Rogers. How to be kind, have manners, to treat everyone with respect and courtesy no matter what, and most importantly, that everyone is special just for being themselves. But I’m guessing Mr. Rogers baby costumes are definitely on a lot of millennials’ radars, too, because of course you'd want to dress your kid up as your favorite person for Halloween. I mean, if you're not going for a trendy theme like a llama, unicorn, or avocado baby costume, right? And for God’s sake I’d much rather see a baby version of Mr. Rogers than this travesty of a costume that is the “Sexy Mr. Rogers costume.”

But your kid will definitely be the talk of the neighborhood with their little red cardigan, khakis, blue sneakers, tie, and white collar shirt. Who knows, your baby may not even need a wig because their hair may already look like Mr. Rogers’ hair did. Also, you should totally get a Daniel Tiger doll for them to carry, because even though it’s not the original puppet, Daniel and elements from his world are based on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. Amazon, Old Navy, Etsy, and the Vans store has everything you need to complete this look for your baby.

Amazon has a lot of cardigan options, but the Gymboree Baby Boys Long Sleeve Shawl Collar Cardigan looks just perfect and has the "older gentleman" look that this costume needs. I think it's the buttons. That was always the best — how consistent it was that as soon as Mr. Rogers would come home, he'd take off his coat, put on his sweater, and grab his sneakers to get "comfortable." It's an iconic introduction to say the least, and having a red sweater is a must. On the plus side, all of the items worn separately could just be an everyday wear in your baby's wardrobe.

Any colored collar shirt should do just fine, but the white one is reminiscent of the new Mister Rogers' Neighborhood movie trailer with Tom Hanks. Also, can we talk about how perfect Tom Hanks is for this role? I am so excited. And do I even have to start on how perfect those little blue sneakers are? They're perfect for everyday wear, but are totally iconic in the Mister Rogers look.

And of course, the khakis and the tie. And if you can get your baby to keep the tie on, it will be a very happy Halloween indeed. My child would probably rip it off. But I think the cardigan, sneakers, and shoes may be enough — especially if you include the Daniel Tiger.

But remember, even if you don't dress your baby up as Mr. Rogers, "You've made this day a special day, by just you being you. There's no person in the whole world like you; and I like you just the way you are.'" Excuse me while I go sob.