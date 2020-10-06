Celebrating beloved characters on Halloween is par for the course, but sometimes certain costumes just get played out. Batman and Superman are great, but I truly believe their time is up. Let's get down to business to defeat those tired costumes once and for all with these Mulan Halloween costumes that will bring honor to us all.

The new live-action version of the movie may have been missing some comic relief from Mushu and fun songs to sing along with, but Mulan's classic display of courage and grit in the 2020 live-action film was still a shining example of heroism for kids everywhere. This Halloween, little ones who watch Mulan's daring displays of bravery over and over again with wide-eyed awe can emulate her different looks from throughout the films with these costume selections.

Adults can also get in on the action with costumes from both the live-action and animated versions of Mulan to make celebrating all that the movie stands for a family affair. Whether you choose to re-live all of the '90s nostalgia in a costume from the animated film or don the more current warrior-style gear from the new film, these Mulan costumes are sure to be a hit this Halloween.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

2. Deluxe Live-Action Costume Mulan Deluxe Costume for Kids – Live Action Film ShopDisney | $80 Available in kids sizes 3, 4, 5/6, 7/8 SEE ON SHOPDISNEY Your kids can be battle ready with this deluxe version of the live-action Mulan warrior costume. The costume includes a tunic, pants, and crimson-colored robe, with a faux leather belt dotted with silver studs holding attached vinyl armor panels over embroidered brown satin side panels. The tunic is sleeveless and the pants feature a stretch waistband for comfort.

3. Simple Mulan Costume Girls Heroine Hua Mulan Costume Famajia | $25 Available in kids sizes S to XXL SEE ON AMAZO For a Mulan costume option that you can add your own accessories to, order this simple costume from Amazon. An elastic-waisted maxi skirt is topped by a long-sleeved top with a zip closure in the back and self-tie long vest. A red velcro-adjustable waist wrap and pink sash complete the iconic look.

4. Green Mulan Dress Mulan 2 Costume Party Diamonds | $30 Available in kids sizes 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 SEE ON ETSY This green Mulan dress costume is best known from the animated follow-up to the original film, Mulan II. It features lime green bell sleeves with a dark green vest and silky skirt with flower accents, topped by a blue waist wrap and crimson sash, all trimmed with gold sequins.

5. Adult Live-Action Costume Adult Mulan Costume - Disney Mulan Live-Action Disney | $50 Available in adult sizes S-XL and plus size SEE ON PARTY CITY A bright red, long-sleeved, midi-length dress with bell sleeves and a zipper closure is the centerpiece of this adult version of the live-action Mulan warrior costume. Detachable vinyl armor panels with embroidered dragon trim attached to a brown belt hang over white cropped pants with an elastic waistband to complete the look.

6. Deluxe Disney Princess Dress Kids' Deluxe Disney Princess Mulan Halloween Costume Dress Disguise | $35 Available in kids sizes 3T-4T, 4-6, 7-8 SEE ON TARGET This Mulan dress costume for kids is a throwback to the animated classic. An image of the animated version of Mulan wearing this dress is featured within the broach underneath the ruffled neckline. The elegant satin dress features all of the detailing you would expect in a traditional Mulan costume.

7. Ping-Inspired Shirt Kid's Ping Mulan Inspired Shirt Kawaiian Pizza Apparel | $40 Available in kids sizes 2T to 12 SEE ON ETSY It's definitely difficult to find non-dress options for Mulan costumes, but this shirt inspired by Mulan's alter ego, Ping, in the animated film is perfect for a more casual Halloween look. It's also a low-key way that your kids can wear a pseudo-Halloween costume to school to show off their Mulan fandom.

8. Adult Mushu Pajama Suit Disney Men's One-Piece Pajama Suit Disney | $24 Available in adult sizes small-medium, large-extra large, and 2X-3X SEE ON AMAZON Parents don't have to miss out on wearing a costume from Mulan. This Mushu pajama suit from Disney features a bright red and yellow design with Mushu's face on the hood. Mushu may have been missing from the live-action version of the film, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate his comic relief in costume form.

9. Women's Blue Mulan Dress Women's Mulan Blue Dress Costume HalloweenCostumes.com | $40 Available in women's sizes S, M, L SEE ON HALLOWEENCOSTUMES.COM Included with this blue Mulan costume dress for women is a pink waist-tie sash and cord necklace with a vinyl pendant. The long-sleeved, 100% polyester dress has a hook and loop closure in the back. Although simple, this costume beautifully celebrates the character of Mulan and all that she stands for.