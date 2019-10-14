Throughout my pregnancy, Emmett came with me to almost all of my midwife and doctor appointments. It started out as a matter of convenience and scheduling — it was easier to bring him than to arrange childcare for each appointment. But then he started to get fascinated with pregnancy, babies, and birth. By the time he turned 3, I had a budding junior obstetrician on my hands.

We read every "Mommy has a baby in her tummy" picture book, as well as the much more inclusive and accurate version, What Makes a Baby? When we read all of them, he made us request extra ones from other libraries. And when those didn't answer all his questions, he wanted the teen "about your body" books. And when those didn't have enough details about pregnancy, he made me check him out an honest-to-goodness medical textbook. He loved my midwife. He loved my obstetrician. Once, when I was about seven months along, I went to a doctor's visit by myself (I forget why) and when I mentioned something about it over dinner and he realized that I'd been to the doctor without him, he shed actual tears.

So, when it came time to make plans for the birth, it was pretty obvious that we needed to include him. My partner and I explained to him what it would be like — there's another set of picture books for that — answered his questions, and gave him as much information as we could so that he could decide, for himself, if he wanted to be there.

He chose to be there.