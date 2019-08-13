Fall is prime time for baking, and you will probably need to get your hands on plenty of dough between now and Christmas. From donating to the PTA's fall bake sale to baking for your daughter's volleyball team's holiday cookie exchange, you will need to make approximately 80 billion grocery store runs to grab ingredients to make baked goods in the coming months. Thankfully, at select stores, you will be able to pick up new baking truffles from Nestle Toll House to make your baked treats uniquely delicious.

When I think of fall, images of freshly fallen red and yellow leaves fill my mind, while the scent of pumpkin everything fills my nostrils. To make all of your fall-flavored dreams come true, Nestlé Toll House has created new Pumpkin Spice Flavored Filled Baking Truffles you can bake right into your favorite fall treats. A 9-ounce bag of pumpkin spice-filled morsels will set you back less than $3, and are available at Giant Eagle, Harris Teeter, HyVee, Kroger, Meijer, Schnucks Markets, and Supervalu retailers. When you add these morsels to your homemade baked goods, your home will smell like a PSL and your mouth will soon be filled with the signature taste of fall.

If pumpkin is not your thing (but why are you not basic like me?), you can still make your baked goods decidedly fall-filled with Nestlé's Sea Salt Caramel Filled Baking Truffles. Inside each truffle is a creamy caramel center that is ready to burst out of its chocolate shell when you bake them into cupcakes, brownies, or cookies this fall. Also less than $3 for a 9-ounce bag, this particular truffle flavor is sold exclusively at Kroger stores.

I'm as much of a fan of homemade cookies and cupcakes as the next gal, but between work, school, and extracurriculars, my life doesn't always allow for me to spend copious amounts of time measuring and mixing up batches of deliciousness. For the times when you need a baked treat this fall, but are short on time or your toddler is just demanding all of your attention, you can pick up a package of Nestle Toll House Fall'n Leaves Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough at select retailers from August to December for just $3. Made with 100 percent real chocolate, the refrigerated cookie dough includes adorable leaf sprinkles in bright fall colors of red, yellow, orange, and green. My personal favorite part of this fall-inspired dough is that it's made without artificial flavors or preservatives, so I can feel good giving it to my kids.

Another staple for busy moms who need to whip up a quick treat for the class Halloween party is Nestlé Toll House's Monster Munch Oatmeal Cookie Dough, which retails for $3 at Food Lion, Publix, Hy-Vee, Wakefern Shaw’s, Market Basket, and select Albertson’s and Safeway stores. In addition to chocolate-coated candies, this spooktacular cookie creation does contain peanut butter morsels, so just make sure to check with your child's teacher about classroom allergies before sending them to school.

Once the rush of the fall season winds down and the last Halloween-themed cookie has been consumed, you can gear up for the Christmas holiday with Nestle Toll House Peppermint Filled Baking Truffles. Made with 100% real chocolate and a peppermint-filled center, these minty morsels will make just about any cold winter day a bit jollier. You can grab a 9-ounce bag for less than $3 at Giant Eagle, Harris Teeter, HyVee, Kroger, Meijer, Schnucks Markets, and Supervalu stores. Perfect for fueling Santa's cookie addiction, whip up a batch of cookies featuring these baking truffles for the big guy to snack on when he visits on Christmas Eve. Or, enjoy those cookies yourself after the kids go to bed because, well...you know why.