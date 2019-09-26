There are few things I love more than a holiday-themed cookie, and I am immediately drawn to any and all ready-to-bake treats. You can't go wrong with a cookie dough already full of red and green sprinkles, but this year, Nestle Toll House Pinch Of Grinch Cookie Dough is why my heart is growing three sizes larger. (Also my cookie jar budget, but let's not worry about that yet.)

Nestlé Toll House is the cornerstone of holiday baking. I grew up with the classic yellow packaging, and can remember baking Santa's cookies on Christmas Eve with the same Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe that generations and generations have loved. (It's also like one of two recipes I have committed to memory and I feel very "mom" about it when it's time for my daughters and I to bake.) But as much as I love mixing flour and sugar and other baking ingredients, I can't help but fall in love with any ready-made cookie dough. And this Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough makes it pretty impossible for anyone to resist.

This refrigerated sugar cookie dough is the perfect shade of Grinch green, but it's the red heart topping that really makes you feel as joyful as a Who on Christmas. The red heart on the green dough looks exactly like the classic Dr. Seuss character, and you'll feel super nostalgic popping these in the oven, knowing that the Grinch's small heart "grew three sizes that day" thanks to seeing the true love and meaning of Christmas. Bonus: the cookies are made without preservatives or artificial flavors, so no matter who carves the Roast Beast, everyone can feel good about indulging in a Grinch cookie or two.

I mean, guys. Does it get any cuter than this? Like I said, holiday-themed baked goods just really do it for me, but thinking of my little girls enjoying these while we watch any variation of the classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas story (my favorite is the original '60s cartoon) makes me want to sing, "DAHOO DORESSSS" at the top of my lungs. My youngest also has just enough hair for what my husband and I call "pig sprigs" instead of pig tails, and good grief does she look like Cindy Lou Who. Y'all, it's not even Halloween and I'm ready to break out our well-loved copy of How the Grinch Stole Christmas and start reading. Max! Fetch my cloak!

OK, but if you want more holiday baked goods in your fridge from Nestlé Toll House, you're in luck. There are already plenty of fall-themed goodies out, but winter holiday items will be hitting store shelves in October. There’s the classic Nestlé Toll House Holiday Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, which is refrigerated and ready-to-bake with red and green tree sprinkles, as well as Nestlé Toll House Red & White Curls, which are made with 100 percent real white chocolate and perfect to top a cake or hot drink.

But back to the Grinch cookies because honestly, this is all I can think about. If you're ready to pick up your first pack, the Grinch cookie dough (along with the chocolate chip cookie dough and curls) will be on store shelves in October. You can find Nestlé Toll House Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough in Target, Kroger, and other retailers for $2.99, while the Nestlé Toll House Holiday Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough will be in Walmart, Publix, Food Lion, and other retailers for $2.99. The Nestlé Toll House Red & White Curls will be $3.99 in select stores.