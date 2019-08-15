The fall is coming, and with it an abundance of autumnally-themed products. From pumpkin spice lattes to hot spiked cider, there is no lack of creativity from manufacturers when it comes to embracing the season. This is perhaps no more true than when it comes to sweets and treats. Every year, newer and better cookies, cakes, and pies are marketed with the autumn harvest in mind, and Nestle's new Fall'n Leaves cookies are no exception.

The Fall'n Leaves cookies are the traditional Nestle chocolate chip cookie that we all know and love, but with a fall twist. This version has a smattering of fall leaf candy sprinkles on each cookie, baking up in the colors of the trees in autumn in bright red, green, yellow, orange and brown. Each package is 9 ounces and retails for $2.66. That's a steal for a warm chocolate chip cookie you can eat straight from the oven. Top it with a scoop of ice cream and hot fudge, or dunk it in a tall glass of ice cold milk, and it is the perfect treat for a cool fall evening.

Personally, I think that Nestle's new Fall'n Leaves cookie is ideal for your kids' back-to-school lunch boxes. You know that it will be fresh and delicious, but the fall leaves make it delightfully seasonal. Imagine your child opening up their lunch box and seeing these cookies perfectly wrapped in wax paper and tied with an orange bow. Or, if you're more like me, wrapped up in some paper towel and thrown on top of their bento box filled with leftover charcuterie from book club the night before. They like cheese and crackers, you like cheese and crackers, and everyone likes cookies. It all works out in the end.

When I was a kid, my MawMaw would make Nestle Toll House cookies about once per month. She'd make a huge batch and freeze little pucks of the dough to be baked some time in the future. It was always something I looked forward to as a kid. Nowadays, I don't always have time to soften the butter, find the chocolate chips, and manage the mixer. That's why these refrigerated doughs from Nestle are so useful. My kids are still getting the freshly baked Toll House cookies that I enjoyed, but with a great deal less effort. All props to my MawMaw, but I am pretty sure that woman had extra arms or superpowers with all she managed to accomplish in a day. (She did drink a surprising amount of black coffee for an old woman. Maybe I should ditch the cream.)

If your child has a fall birthday, Nestle's new Fall'n Leaves cookies would be just the thing to hand out to the other kids in their classroom, or to feature as a part of a birthday party cookie tray. They're way more affordable than bakery cookies, and you can get them at major retailers like Hy-vee and Giant Eagle.

If you want to go full birthday madness on the cookies, use them to make sandwich cookies with buttercream or ice cream in the center. After forming, take the sandwich cookie and roll the edges of the filling in more fall leaves sprinkles. Yes, this is a few extra steps, but it could really be a showstopper.

Something else you might not know is that you can take more than one of these packages and bake them in a mold to make a giant cookie cake. Just make sure the balls of dough are each almost touching one another in a single layer, and bake as you normally would. I've done this a lot, and with great success. Because the sprinkles already in the dough, all you need is a number candle, and you're good.

These cookies are easy to make and easier to enjoy, but are only available for a limited time, so get on it.