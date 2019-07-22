Waking up in the morning just got a whole lot sweeter and there's a whole lot less waiting in drive-thru lines. Starbucks and Nestle coffee creamers are now available, and the line features three of the iconic coffee brand's most popular flavors.

Starting in August, Starbucks lovers will be able to buy caramel macchiato, white chocolate mocha, or cinnamon dolce latte flavored creamers at grocery stores nationwide. By partnering with Nestle, the maker of CoffeeMate and Natural Bliss coffee creamer, Starbucks was able to get their flavored creamers to the public quickly without sacrificing flavor or quality.

Duncan Moir, president of global channel development at Starbucks noted in the press release that “We know that Starbucks customers are passionate about their coffee, and with Starbucks Creamers we are delighted to give them another way to enjoy their favorite Starbucks Experience and flavors at home and outside of our cafes."

As someone who frequently travels to a small town in Upstate, New York where the nearest Starbucks is over 50 miles away, I can tell you how this will change my mornings when I visit. I am a big fan of creamer in general — as the sweetened coffee is frequently my dessert — but this line of creamers appeals to me on my most basic level.

I fully admit to being one of those yoga pants wearing moms with the messy bun and the "to-go" Starbucks cup in one hand. On the outside, I might be kind of a hot mess, but the minute that souped up java hits my lips, I am transformed. A light goes on in my brain, birds sing, the sky clears, and I'm ready to get down to the business of being a work-at-home mom.

Daniel Jhung, President of Beverage, Nestlé USA, agreed with Starbucks' president Moir, stating in a press conference that “In our work with Starbucks through our global coffee alliance, we saw the opportunity to introduce Starbucks Creamers as a new way for consumers to enjoy the Starbucks café flavors they know and love from the comforts of their home.”

And they are just the company to do it. In their over 50 years in business, Nestle has raised the bar in creating treats for their customers that keep them coming back for more. Their CoffeeMate line of creamers is already a staple in millions of American homes, and their Natural Bliss line is the perfect mixture of natural sweetness and subtle flavors.

I am hoping that because Starbucks and Nestle have a new line of coffee creamers that this is only the beginning of the partnership. I would love it if they could eventually make a gingerbread latte creamer or a matcha latte series of white chocolate bars or something similar. Nestle has the advantage of having all of the manufacturing mechanisms in place to make this happen. I imagine if these really take off, that the creamers are just going to be the beginning.

As for the creamers themselves, here's a pro tip: use a little of one of these creamers as a topper to your oatmeal. Just make your favorite oats in water as you normally would, and as its finishing, stir in a few tablespoons of creamer for a little bit of sweetness and flavor. All three of these flavors would be divine, but cinnamon dolce would be the real hands-down winner.

It's also great to sub half of the milk in a pancake or waffle recipe for creamer. It adds a bit of extra richness, and a little bit of that special sweet something you're looking for in pancakes, without changing the texture of what you're making.

No matter how you use your creamer, be it in iced coffee or hot tea, it will surely delight your taste buds. Look for the new Starbucks coffee creamers in any major retailer this August.