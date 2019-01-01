As 2019 begins and 2018 is now but a memory, plenty of people are likely starting on the their New Year's resolutions — and enjoying some of the last days off for the holidays while they still can. Something else on a lot of minds right about now is the return date of their favorite show. Because once January rolls around, that means winter break is over for plenty of TV shows, too. Shows that appear on streaming services, however, are a different story. On New Year's Day, fans of one Netflix original show received an exciting surprise after ringing in the new year. That's because Netflix finally revealed Stranger Things' Season 3 release date with this creepy teaser.

As Insider reported, Netflix finally announced when Stranger Things fans can indulge in the third season of the popular series. Although new episodes won't be coming in January, the news itself was shared on Tuesday, Jan. 1 with both a teaser trailer and a new poster via Twitter. As Variety explained, the teaser trailer starts off with a TV station showing live footage of Dick Clark's 1985 "Rockin' New Year's Eve" special. However, after the camera shows the crowd, the broadcast is interrupted by static and gibberish. The live apple drop eventually returns — except the image starts rotating. Although it never completely flips upside down, the fireworks at the end definitely are. At the end of this ultra-creepy teaser reads: "One summer can change everything... " followed by the release date: July 4, 2019.

Netflix on YouTube

As for the Twitter announcement? It too includes the phrase, "One summer can change everything." The poster also shows a scene of the kids captivated by Fourth of July fireworks — except Eleven, Mike, and Will are all looking back, keenly aware of the lurking danger. (Wait, are those the arms of the Demogorgon in the foreground?)

Although it looks like fans will have to wait seven whole months before the next installment of Stranger Things finally drops on Netflix, Twitter users were still pretty pumped about the announcement. One person simply commented with a meme of a little girl shaking, double-fisted with anticipation, with the caption, "CAN'T WAIT!!!"

Another fan declared, "Summer can’t get here fast enough."

Yet another Twitter user posted a GIF of a "fangirl meter" going off the charts.

Fans won't have to worry about main cast members returning for Season 3 of Stranger Things, according to Variety. (Whew!) Returning actors include: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, and Sadie Sink. And as the Radio Times reported, there will even be some newcomers this time around. Maya Thurman-Hawke (the daughter of Uma and Ethan, in case you were wondering) will play "Robin," a new character who "uncovers a dark secret in Hawkins," according to the publication. Jake Busey and Cary Elwes will also join the cast as "Bruce" and "Mayor Kline." And Francesca Reale will play "Heather," a lifeguard who "becomes the focal point of a dark mystery."

What any of this means for Season 3 of Stranger Things is anyone's guess. But at least there's a concrete release date now! Which means fans are free to begin their official countdowns. And hey, they'll have plenty of time to plan their viewing parties while they wait.

