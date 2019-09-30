One of the most frustrating experiences I've encountered as a parent is trying to convince my kids to take medicine when they're sick. As babies and toddlers, spitting liquid medicine out as soon as I'd squirt it in their mouth was the norm, which is why new Children's Tylenol Dissolve Packs seem like an answer to my parenting prayers. By the time my boys entered elementary school, we began having battles over liquid versus chewable medication and the flavors I had on hand were never the ones they liked. Sick kids are hard enough to deal with without having to fight over "yucky" meds, and these dissolvable Tylenol packs are pretty much a miracle.

A recent study sponsored by Tylenol surveyed 1,000 parents with children ages 6 to 11 and found that 43 percent of parents were frustrated trying to get their kids to take medication when they are in pain or have a fever. The survey also concluded that parents spend an average of 17 minutes trying to get their kids to take medicine — which from my own experience with my kids, sounds pretty darn accurate. This data helped inspire Tylenol to create a better way for parents to administer pain relieving medication to their children, leading to the development of Children's Tylenol Dissolve Packs.

The first new form of Children's Tylenol to be introduced by the company in more than a decade, these dissolvable packets of acetaminophen are the only pediatric pain reliever on the market in orally dissolvable form. Each packet contains 160 mg of acetaminophen in powder form that can be poured directly onto your child's tongue. Even if your child isn't crazy about kid-friendly wild berry flavor, the powder dissolves in just seconds, so the flavor shouldn't linger as long as it might with a chewable tablet that has to be completely chewed and swallowed.

Children's Tylenol Dissolve Packs are intended for kids ages 6 to 11. At some point during these years, most kids start to detest the sticky-sweet taste of liquid medications, and balk at your insistence that they chew up a chalky tablet. Because they may not be ready to swallow medication in pill form, or may not weigh enough to take anything but children's Tylenol, the powder form of new Children's Tylenol Dissolve Packs make them a great alternative for older kids.

The dosage for the dissolve packs varies based on your child's weight and age, meaning that some children will need to be given more than one packet at a time to achieve the correct dose. Even if you have to open multiple packets, the time it takes to do that is substantially less than searching through your kitchen drawers for those pesky medication measuring cups and pouring a sticky liquid medication into it that your kid is just going to argue with you about taking. Honestly, I don't blame them. I can't stand liquid medications either.

With no water needed to take the medication, the packets are extremely handy to keep around for traveling. I've been out and about with my kids before when one of them has started running a fever and I am here to tell you that keeping a full bottle of liquid Tylenol as well as cups or syringes to measure it out with in my purse is not convenient. But grabbing a few of these packets and shoving them in my pocket or keeping them in the glove compartment of my minivan in case of emergencies? Totally do-able.

Available in the pain care aisle at CVS, Rite Aid, Target, Walgreens, and Walmart stores nationwide in 18 and 30-count packages, you're going to want to stock up on these Children's Tylenol Dissolve Packs if you have kids in the 6 to 11 age range and are absolutely done with fighting over medications. A convenient, ready-to-use Tylenol option is here, and it's going to be a game-changer.