Have you run out of emojis to express your given feeling of the day? Did you just eat a wonderful meal and want to share it with your friends with a delighted chef's kiss without having to actually write out the words "chef's kiss?" Well I have good news for you, the new emojis coming out in 2020 will include pinched fingers for a chef's kiss, some inclusive wedding characters, a new subtle twist on empathy, and parents bottle-feeding a cute little baby. So goodbye useless words and hello all-encompassing emoji expressions.

Unicode Consortium recently announced the launch of more than 100 new emojis for the new year, and boy does this crop ever look like the cat's meow (although the cat's meow is not one of the new emojis to be clear). Some of the selections for this year include some efforts to become more inclusive like the transgender flag, which both Google and Microsoft sponsored, wedding emojis like "person in a veil" and "person in a tux" rather than making those choices gender-specific, and "person bottle-feeding a baby." Because all parents need to be able to tell people they're too busy to do things on account of all the baby care they're currently doing, you know?

And of course, my personal favorite: The pinched fingers with skin tone support to indicate a chef's kiss. You have no clue how much time this is going to save me now that I don't have to write out those words for all of my favorite things. *Chef's kiss* for the chef's kiss.

In an email to Romper, Unicode Consortium says that there are some new emojis dealing with empathy in a way that is "often lost when not speaking face to face." Emojis like two people hugging and a slightly smiling face with a tear that is meant to convey a "mishmash of goodness with a dash of sadness is experienced in a number of ways."

For example, think of the way you feel when you share a throwback photo from your childhood that makes you sort of emotional but also happy. Enter slightly smiley face with tear to the rescue.

Courtesy of Jennifer Daniel, Google's Design Director for the Android Emoji Program

There are new animal emojis on the way including a bison, a seal, and a dodo, as well as food options like a green bell pepper, an olive, and blueberries. There are also 55 new gender and skin tone variants as well as another of my favorites, an anatomically-correct heart for when you want to get clinical about professing your love for a person.

All of these emojis are set to be launched in March as part of the Emoji list for Unicode 13.0, so for now we will have to just keep using our words for some things like Neanderthals.