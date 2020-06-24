Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam have teamed up to bring breakfast fans everywhere a fun match made in cereal heaven. The new Kellogg's MASHUPS cereal combines the fruity flavors of Foot Loops and the classic crunch and sweetness of Frosted Flakes into one delicious morning treat right in the same box.

One of the best parts of my kids growing older was getting to the point that they were finally big enough to make themselves breakfast in the morning. (By "make breakfast," I clearly mean they were just able to handle pouring cold milk over a bowl of cereal.) With free reign over cereal selection, they gladly took matters into their own hands and decided to create their own creative mixture of cereals. I'm not saying I wouldn't eat Cocoa Krispies and Raisin Bran together, but their idea of a mashup isn't quite as delicious-sounding as Kellogg's newest Froot Loop and Frosted Flakes creation.

It was only a matter of time before manufacturers decided to take the guess work out of cereal mixing and sell pre-mixed boxes, and cereal fans on social media are just over the moon about it. One Instagram user commented on a post from @junkfoodmom introducing the new combo cereal saying, "I’ve been doing this since I was a kid!!! If I ran out of one box I would top off my bowl with whatever else was in the cupboard!!!!" If their extreme use of exclamation points doesn't get you excited to try this new cereal mix, I'm not sure what will.

Some commenters on social media are less sure that the combo cereal will actually taste like a bowl filled with sugar-coated dreams come true. One person noted that the flakes may get soggy before the loops, while another commented, "I don't know how I feel about these mashups."

"Almost half of cereal lovers mix cereals together," the Kellogg's brand said. Their findings were based on a December 2019 K-Insiders survey of 3,665 adults in the United States. As a self-proclaimed cereal-loving breakfast connoisseur, I have definitely taken it upon myself to mix a few different cereals in one bowl, and can attest that it absolutely takes my breakfast game to the next level. (If you've never enjoyed a giant bowl filled with both Apple Jacks and Corn Pops, I highly recommend it.)

Just like peanut butter and jelly or pancakes and syrup, Froot Loops and Frosted Flakes just go together. Sure, these iconic cereals are wonderful to enjoy all on their own, but should you really have to choose between the two? Plus, isn't it be much more fun — and a whole lot tastier — to mix them up together?

It is unclear just how long this limited edition cereal will be on grocery store shelves or if Kellogg's will introduce different cereal varieties, but if you're ready to get your hands on your newest breakfast obsession, Kellogg's MASHUPS is now available in store nationwide and retails for $3.99 for a 9.8-ounce box, and $5.69 for a 15.6-ounce box. Now, if someone could please work on creating more cereal concoctions like this one, this breakfast fan would surely appreciate it.