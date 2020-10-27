There's a new celeb baby on the scene who is crushing hearts across social media, one dimple at a time. Truly, brand new photos of Kevin and Eniko Hart's baby girl, Kaori Mai Hart, shared one month after she was born could not be more precious.

"Happy 1 month sleeping beauty," Eniko Hart captioned the sweet photos of her daughter shared on Instagram Tuesday. The couple welcomed their daughter Kaori on Sept. 29, according to TODAY, and she is the newest addition to the Hart clan, which includes the couple's 2-year-old son Kenzo as well as the comedian's 15-year-old daughter Heaven and 12-year-old son Hendrix from a previous marriage.

The first precious photo of Kaori — or "Ori" as she is affectionately called by her family — is a close-up of the little girl, wrapped in a soft pink blanket while wearing a petal pink headband around her head of silky, black hair. The second image shows Kaori in a vintage-type bucket wrapped in a sandy-brown textured blanket. And the final image is a close-up of the little girl's juicy, baby feet. Basically, she is the perfect café au lait blend of her mom and dad.

The 41-year-old proud dad also shared an update about life with Kaori one month after her arrival. "Daddy’s newest little girl....she already has me wrapped around her damn finger," the actor captioned a photo of his daughter on Instagram looking at him in a baby seat. "I didn’t even last a month."

Roughly a week after Kaori was born, the proud new mom shared the first photo of her daughter with the world, confirming her arrival as well. "When your heart literally lives outside of your body all over again," she captioned the precious photo. "Ori my girl you are everything I could’ve ever imagined plus more."

The new parents certainly aren't the only ones who are obsessed with Kaori, of course. On Oct. 15, Eniko posted a photo of her mother bonding and laughing as she held the newborn.

Earlier this month, the 36-year-old new mom shared on Instagram that she is "slowly but surely getting back to my old self" and little Kaori is "happy and healthy." What's more, Kaori also already has her own Instagram page — run by mom, of course — with a whopping 20,000 followers. So it seems like a sure bet that there will be even more sweet photos of little Ori gracing our IG feeds soon enough.