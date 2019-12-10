More than 300 people received an early Christmas gift they weren't expecting after an NFL player quietly paid a Florida Walmart's holiday layaway tab weeks before the holiday. Khalil Mack of the Chicago Bears apparently wanted to do something thoughtful for the people of Fort Pierce, Florida recently, and surely made many families' holidays so much brighter.

Walmart Fort Pierce recently shared in a Facebook post that the linebacker paid off every active holiday layaway account in the store through his Khalil Mack Foundation, a charitable organization that aims to "positively affect the lives of intercity and under-privileged youth and families by providing for the community." It's worth noting that Mack did not share the news himself, rather the store chose to give him credit for his kindness on social media.

"We have some wonderful News! If you have an active Holiday Layaway account at your local Ft. Pierce Wal-Mart, you account has been paid off!" the store shared in a Dec. 6 Facebook post. We here at Walmart would like to thank the Khalil Mack Foundation for your generosity, and for making so many families happy for the holidays!"

The store's manager, Mathias Libardi, told CNN that a representative from Mack's foundation came in asking to be a "Secret Santa" at the Fort Pierce store. Fort Pierce is Mack's hometown.

Many people took to social media to share how thoughtful Mack's generosity truly was and meant to them. "MACK! [You're] amazing! As a single mom years ago Kmart layaway was the only way to make Christmas happen! You have changed so many lives by this act of kindness," one person wrote.

Another said, "Wow, my step daughter just lost her job, this is the best gift ever. God works in mysterious ways. Thank you so much Khalil Mack, you have done way above your call of duty. You are an inspiration to all. This is what life is about, helping those in need. You made so many struggling families Christmas a blessing this year."

This isn't the first time Mack, who has played in the NFL for six seasons, shared his good fortunes with the people of his hometown. Back in June, for example, he bought 100 pairs of football cleats for his alma mater Fort Pierce Westwood High School, according to Treasure Coast Newspapers.

Hopefully Mack knows just how much his good deed has done for people. Not just for those 300 families who he set out to help, but all of the people who will find themselves believing in the best part of the human spirit this Christmas.