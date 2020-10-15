After staying quiet about becoming a mom for weeks, Nicki Minaj confirmed the birth of her first child with a sweet Instagram post thanking her celebrity friends who had wished her well. The rapper also revealed that she is "madly in love" with her new baby and even dropped a subtle sex reveal at the same time.

Carol Maraj, the "Super Bass" singer's mom, initially shared the news that Minaj had given birth to her first child with husband Kenneth Petty, with an Instagram post from Oct. 2,. "Thank you Lord for Blessing my daughter @nickiminaj with a beautiful bundle of joy! You have always been a Blessing to myself and your family, and now you have received one of the best Blessings from God," she wrote.

Minaj reportedly gave birth on Sept. 30, according to E! News, but neither she nor her husband confirmed the news. Until now. On Thursday, Minaj shared a selection of cards and messages from some of her famous friends like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, model Winnie Harlow, and Beyoncé, who wrote "Welcome to motherhood" in her note.

Minaj shared the messages from her friends with a message of her own where she told the world she had welcomed a baby boy. "Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time," she wrote on Instagram. "It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world."

