As the countdown ticks closer to yet another baby joining the Jersey Shore family, all the sweet details are coming to light. On Thursday, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi casually revealed her baby's name on Instagram while showing off the some cute baby gifts she received from one of her old reality TV co-stars, and forever best friend.

Polizzi took to her Instagram Story this morning to share the gifts she got, which were a black and white polka dot piggie bank and a blue blanket with stars on it. Most interesting about the gifts, though? They were personalized, with the new baby's name stitched in. Yep: Polizzi has confirmed her new baby boy's name, and it's going to be Angelo.

"Look what Deena got me! Deena, when I opened this, I cried," she said in the IG story. "So you guys know the name. It's going to be Angelo," Polizzi added before thanking Deena and saying how grateful she felt.

Polizzi and her husband Jionni LaValle announced the sex of their third child via a YouTube video in December of last year, as People reported. They told their kids by having them pop open a balloon, which was filled with an explosion of blue colored powder, which represented a boy.

Polizzi first announced her third pregnancy late last year, with a post on Thanksgiving Day. "What I'm grateful for this year," she wrote alongside a photo of her two older children, Lorenzo and Giovanna, with a picture of her latest sonogram.

However, getting to that point wasn't an easy road. In another interview with People, Polizzi opened up about trying to conceive, and how it took her a bit longer with the third than it did her first two. “I was getting a little worried because it wasn’t happening as soon as I wanted it to,” Polizzi explained, saying that she had been trying to conceive for a few months before it happened. “And everyone’s like, ‘Oh, you’re older now’ — ‘B*tch, I’m 30, relax,’ ” she joked in the same interview.

However, despite her partying past, it's clear that Polizzi is a really good mom (though partying and great parenting aren't mutually exclusive, of course) and Polizzi has made it clear that she's a different person than the young woman the world got to know on TV all those years ago.

In an interview with Moms.com, Polizzi opened up about filming Jersey Shore: Family Reunion, and how though she was so excited to reconnect with the cast, she would never want to be apart from her kids again.

"Obviously, I was excited to be with the roomies and have fun and go out and rage, because I never rage anymore, I’m a 24/7 mom... But I missed [my kids] the night I got there," she told the site. "‘Cause I co-sleep with my kids, so not sleeping with them, I had mom guilt 24/7… But the roomies helped me a lot, being like, ‘Listen, this is your time to enjoy yourself. Go out, be a fool, you have no responsibility. Just have fun."

Now, with a new baby on the way and so much to look forward to, fans are undoubtedly excited to see Polizzi and LaValle add to their little family. Whether it's healthy living, keeping it real, or even reminding us all that it's OK to still enjoy life while you're a mom, Polizzi is such a great example to us all that it's completely fine to be whoever you want (other people's opinions are unimportant) and that good parenting looks different for every family.

Props to Polizzi for showing us how it's done — the world can't wait to meet Baby Angelo.