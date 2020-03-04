Amidst the growing numbers of reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States, Nikki and Brie Bella opened up about their concerns about coronavirus as they are both currently pregnant. The twin sisters, who are due just 10 days apart, admitted that they're "terrified" about the public health concern during an episode of CBS's daytime talk show The Talk on Tuesday.

The professional wrestlers and stars of E!'s reality show Total Bellas shared that they are concerned about getting sick while pregnant. "I know for Brie and I, we're terrified," Nikki, who's due to give birth to her first child in August, shared. "Even early on in my pregnancy, I got Influenza-B and I had never gotten the flu."

"It was terrifying and it was terrible and I remember telling Brie that I would rather break my neck again than ever get the flu. And now that this is happening, even just being pregnant, and our systems are a lot lower, we can catch things a lot easier," Nikki went on to say. "And I just encourage people, like, if you're sick, stay at home."

As of Wednesday, there are currently 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While very little is known about how coronavirus affects those who are pregnant, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), it is believed that they may be at a higher risk of catching severe illness compared to the general population.

At this time, it's also unclear if a pregnant woman can transmit coronavirus to her fetus, according to the CDC. COVID-19 is a new virus, therefore research is evolving. Pregnant women should use the same preventative measures as everyone else to help protect themselves against the virus, according to the CDC, which includes frequent hand-washing, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, limiting close contact with others, and to avoid touching their face.

It's important to note that the seasonal flu still remains a "larger concern" for the U.S. population, including pregnant women, according to ACOG. And as Nikki shared during her appearance on The Talk, she's already experienced that. During a Feb. 4 episode of her podcast with Brie, The Bellas Podcast, Nikki shared that she tested positive for Influenza-B during her first trimester. "I was so scared," she said. "We can't take the strong antibiotics... I'm in my first trimester so you think of miscarrying and all that stuff, I was in bed for 10 days, and the pregnancy started to reject the antibiotics."

Beyond sharing their concerns about coronavirus and the flu, Brie and Nikki have also opened up about some exciting moments during their pregnancies. For instance, they've shared they're feeling the exact same symptoms and have been craving the same foods throughout their very similar pregnancies. "I feel like our water is going to break on the same day," Brie, who's pregnant with her second child, said during Tuesday's episode of The Talk. "I feel like we are having twins."