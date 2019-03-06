With Fuller House coming to an end after its fifth season, chances are you’re going to need another Netflix family comedy to fill that void. Luckily, No Good Nick premieres this spring to add something new to your lineup that isn't true crime related or contains too much adult content for everyone in the fam to enjoy. No Good Nick premieres on April 15 on Netflix, and the whole family can enjoy the comedy (plus a little bit of mystery and serialized drama).

The multi-camera sitcom stars Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin as parents who unwittingly welcome a 13-year-old con artist into their home. Little do they know that Nick (short for Nicole) has ulterior motives and something of a vendetta against the family of four. It’s unclear what the family did to her or why she has decided to infiltrate their home to get to know them and get revenge. But as Nick gets to know the family better and immerses herself in their everyday life, she gets closer to them and struggles to go through with her plans against them.

It sounds more like a primetime drama than anything, but I think it's safe to say that No Good Nick falls nicely into the category of family dramedy. Personally, I’m just excited to see Hart back on TV in a series and it definitely helps that Astin will play the "fun dad" opposite her career-driven mom.

In September, Deadline reported that Netflix ordered 20 episodes of No Good Nick, but Season 1 has 10 episodes, so it will be just long enough to introduce this new TV family and draw in viewers with its mystery element. Melissa Cobb, who is the vice president of Kids and Family at Netflix, told Deadline that the streaming platform hopes to bring in viewers of all ages to enjoy the show together.

"Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin are beloved by millions of fans around the world, and we are delighted to bring them together as parents for the very first time," Cobb said. "We hope to entertain kids and families with heart, mystery and a lot of fun when No Good Nick comes to Netflix."

Fans may remember Hart best for her role as the title character in Sabrina the Teenage Witch and then as an aunt-turned guardian in Melissa & Joey. Astin is well known for his numerous movie roles beginning in the '80s up until today, including those in the Lord of the Rings franchise. No Good Nick also stars Siena Agudong as Nick. Agudong has been a series regular in family sitcoms before, including Nickelodeon’s Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn and Star Falls.

Although Netflix has recently become *the* place to go to for documentaries and docuseries of varying genres, it’s no stranger to some other family comedies. One Day at a Time was recently rebooted by Netflix and has drawn in a new generation of fans, while some younger viewers probably know Fuller House better than the original series.

No Good Nick is a little different, in that it’s a totally original concept with characters that will be new to you and your kids, but that’s part of the fun. You’ll get to watch the mystery unfold together while enjoying some comedic relief from Astin's character I'd imagine. And when No Good Nick premieres on April 15, you can introduce your kids to the art that is Netflix marathon watching. Or you can savor the new series and watch the 10 episodes over time. Either way, it will legitimately be fun for the whole family.