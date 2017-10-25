Parents know they have to be diligent about ensuring the safety of Halloween treats their kids eat, from reading labels to checking the wrappers. But what about what they put on their skin? Maybe you've already grabbed some non-scratchy, soft costume pieces, but now you need non-toxic Halloween face paint options for kids to really complete the look.

I know, maybe it isn't something you've given a ton of thought to, but a report published by the Breast Cancer Fund tested nearly 50 Halloween face paints marketed to children. The study found that roughly half of the products contained at least a small amount of the heavy metals arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead, or mercury, with some products containing as many as four of them. Exposure to these metals has been linked to developmental delays, hormonal imbalances, and even cancer. It is not known exactly how much exposure a child needs to have to these chemicals to see these harmful effects, but as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mentioned, there is no safe blood level of lead.

So when you're shopping for your kids' face paint, it is important to read the labels carefully to check for dangerous ingredients. I've rounded up a few brands that are safe to use on children, all are FDA- and toy and cosmetic regulations-compliant, as well as paraben-free. If you are concerned about the safety of face paint you already own, be sure to check the labels for benzophenones, BHT, ethoxylated ingredients, formaldehyde, fragrance, mineral oil, parabens, petrolatum, silica, styrene compounds, and talc, as Woman's Day suggested.

1. Red Pumpkin Face Painting Kits for Kids - 36 Stencils, 12 Large Nontoxic Water Based Face Paint 3 Brushes - Professional Halloween Makeup Palette - Hypoallergenic Amazon | $20 SEE ON AMAZON This Red Pumpkin Face Painting Kit is a non-toxic face painting kit that is safe enough for your tiny trick-or-treaters. The set comes with three brushes, 12 colors, and 36 stencils to help you create the look you want. And when all of the Halloween fun is over, the paint is easily removable with soap and water.

4. Ruby Red Face & Body Paint Ruby Red Face Paint Kit, Classic Amazon | $23 SEE ON AMAZON Just add water to Ruby Red Face Paint, and start creating all of the creepy, crazy, or just plain cute designs you can imagine. The paints are vegan and are totally safe for kids ages 3 and older.