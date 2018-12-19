Here's a hot take for you; I think Kim Kardashian-West has some important elements of parenting on lock. I know how much everyone loves to attack her for her choices as a mom, but I think quite a bit of that criticism is unjustified. Especially when you see so many examples of how she lets her kids lead the way and figure out their own personalities. Just like when North West directed Kim Kardashian in a sweet mother-daughter photo shoot, and I have to say, I love how the KKW mogul commits and takes her daughter's direction seriously.

The 5-year-old daughter of Kardashian and her husband, rapper Kanye West, appears to be showing some interest in her mom's work life. So much so, in fact, that she apparently decided to get involved in a personalized photo shoot while visiting her mom on set on Tuesday.

As the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star explained to her followers on Twitter, "Me & my bff! North came to visit me on set & said momma can we do a photo shoot together just me & you! I followed her poses & direction so here it is! I always dreamed of having a baby girl & she’s perfect!"

So here's what I think is so great about this; it's not like North was expected to show up to work and perform for her mom's brand. She apparently arrived for a visit and wanted to take over. Which her mom let her do, mimicking her poses (the classic "I love you" fingers and peace sign plus a hug pose, classic 5-year-old choices) and appearing to take the whole endeavor very seriously. Also can we talk about the fact that they're both barefoot in one shot and look so happy?

North is something of a pro when it comes to photo shoots these days, of course. She and her mom were featured alongside her grandmother Kris Jenner in a summer ad campaign for Fendi. North was included for an important reason, as Silvia Venturini Fendi told WWD in July. "In the case of the Kardashians, they are all three of them very strong women, with strong personalities," she said. "It's an iconic family, who is known for its appearance, but we wanted to bring more of an intimate side to the table."

One could argue that North has been fortunate enough to have her strong personality cultivated by her mom's willingness to foster her creativity and independence.

Back in November, for instance, she allowed North and her cousin, 2-year-old Dream Kardashian, to create a makeup look for her with her KKW beauty products. And sure, it might not have gone perfectly smoothly (North had a little meltdown when her mom moved her head during the session) but it allowed her daughter a sense of pride in her own work.

Kim Kardashian-West obviously isn't a perfect mom because there's simply no such thing. But she really does seem to be trying her best to raise kids with a sense of independence and control over their own life.

And at the end of the day, that's not a small thing.

