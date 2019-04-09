North West is going to be a star. I mean, she's already a star because she's the daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, arguably two of the most famous people on the planet. But I also think she's going to be a star in her own right one fine day. Because she knows how to be seen even when she's surrounded by celebrities. North West stole the show at her dad's Sunday Service, and her parents were adorably proud of her for following in the family's showstopping footsteps.

Kanye West has been sharing his Sunday Services for 14 Sundays, performing with fellow artists and gospel choirs in an effort to, as his cousin and collaborator Tony Williams told Billboard, "be able to communicate love effectively." Apparently one little person in the audience was feeling that love and needed to get herself involved right away. North West, Kanye's 5-year-old daughter, got right into the spirit of the first Sunday Service in April. As her mother Kim Kardashian West filmed in the background, North hopped on stage and decided to join her grinning dad as well as a group of gospel singers in the background. Wearing a bright orange ensemble while they were all dressed in muted neutrals, no less. Because this girl knows about presence.

Kim shared several videos of her daughter on stage (and can I just say again, please pay close attention to the look of adoring pride on Kanye's face in the background). While North was happy to be up on stage, she was even happier making sure she could move up "front and center," as her mom noted in another video on Twitter.

Apparently North is loving Kanye's Sunday Services more than pretty much anyone else, and that's saying something. Back on Mar. 17, the KKW mogul shared a video of her daughter dancing at that week's Sunday Service with the caption, "Her favorite part of the week is dancing during Sunday Service."

North definitely has star power, that elusive something that draws eyes to her when she is performing. And no, it's not just because she's wearing a bright orange outfit and she is the daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West. I think people are loving her behavior at these Sunday Services because she seems to be truly affected by all of the passionate performances going on around her, as per People, and she can't seem to help herself. She just wants to be part of it.

Also it should be noted that North is interested in her mom's work, as evidenced by this photo shoot she directed of herself and her mom back in December, per INSIDER.

North is going to grow up famous, this is obvious. But I think it will be interesting to see what she does with that fame as she grows. Will she simply go along and live life, or will she want to carve a path of her own?

I see a trailblazer here, my friends. She'll be one to watch.