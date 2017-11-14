North West Wants To Be A YouTube Star, But Here's Why Her Parents Won't Let Her Just Yet

There is something so addicting about watching YouTube videos. If you stick your kid in front of an iPad, they will undoubtably end up watching egg surprise unboxing videos for hours and probably convince you to let them make some videos of their own. Celebrity children are no exception to this — they love YouTube videos. Case in point, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter, North West. In a recent interview, Kardashian said that North wants to be a YouTube star, but she's going to have to wait a few years. West doesn't want North posting public videos just yet, and Kardashian has some pretty relatable millennial parent fears about North's social media exposure.

The Kardashian siblings are all about building their empire. What started from their reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, has grown into a business of branded merchandise, according to BuzzFeed. Kim Kardashian herself has created her own successful cosmetics line, KKW Beauty. This drive for success could very well be built into the Kardashian DNA — which could be why Kim's daughter wanted to try her own hand at building a YouTube empire.

In a recent interview with Women's Wear Daily, Kim talked about how North became interested in wanting to make her own videos. Kim said, according to People:

My daughter watches so many YouTube tutorials and videos. She was unboxing the My Little Pony Colourpop collection and I thought to myself 'I wish I was recording this' because her reaction was so funny. And then she did makeup on the My Little Pony that they gave and she said 'Mom, I want to do a YouTube video.'

So, Kim let North record her own YouTube tutorial. But fans might not ever get to see North's big break, because her dad gave the video a big "thumbs down," according to People. Instead, as an alternative, West only allowed North to record the videos for their family as a test, according to People. But the motives behind West's decision are unclear. His decision could be because of North's age or the fact that West simply doesn't want people watching his daughter on YouTube. But let's be real, trying to figure out out why West says and does certain things is always pretty mind boggling.

Now this doesn't sound like West ruled out a potential future YouTube career for North altogether. She could very well start her own channel and be on computer screens everywhere within due time. I'm almost positive that some Kardashian fans would love that.

North isn't the first of the next Kardashian generation to express her interest in filming tutorials. Over the summer, Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, Penelope Disick, taught her mom's followers how to make slime on Instagram for her birthday in a two-part video series, and the results were absolutely adorable. If Kim and Kourtney ever wanted to become like their mom, Kris Jenner, and capitalize on their daughters' talents, then putting them on YouTube is a great place to start, eventually.

But maybe West is right about keeping North off of YouTube. North is just 4 years old, after all. And while there are dozens of children under the age of 10 out there who currently make YouTube videos, West has so many years ahead of her to do just that. So there really is no rush.

Kim told Women's Wear Daily that she, as a mother, has to be more conscious about the exposure North has to social media at her super young age. Kim said, according to People, that she was unsure if making YouTube videos would even be something her daughter would want to stick with:

I don't know if that's something she would really want to do...but it's always a struggle on how much you want to have exposed or how much access you want them to have to social media.

Still, Kim told the magazine, that she will let her children be on social media when they're old enough because keeping your children away from it is "just cruel," according to People.

Who knows? Maybe within the next few years we will see North create tutorials of her own that get millions of views, and then she'll be well on her way to building her own Kardashian-West empire from the ground up. But for now, it seems like North's tutorials will be for Kardashian family eyes only.

