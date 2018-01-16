North West's Reaction To Kim Kardashian's Baby No. 3 Is Proof She's As "Thrilled" As Everyone Else

It's finally happened; Kim Kardashian-West and her husband Kanye West have welcomed their third baby via surrogate. The baby girl was born in the early hours of Monday morning, and is reportedly healthy and happy. It's an exciting time for the Kardashian-West clan, especially once the older siblings get to meet the new baby. While 2-year-old son Saint might not fully comprehend what's happening, older sister North West's first reaction to Kardashian's third baby, according to Kardashian's birth announcement, seems to have been nothing but love for her new baby sister.

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care," Kardashian's statement read

She added, "North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

Of course, it makes perfect sense that the 4-year-old North would be excited to welcome a new little sister into the family. Because North is nobody's fool; she knows the sister love is strong, perhaps especially in her own family. After seeing her mother with her aunts, the little girl has to be like, OK now that looks fun.

No disrespect to her brother, of course.

After Kardashian confirmed the rampant social media rumors that yes, she and Kanye had indeed hired a surrogate to carry their third child in September, she opened up about how she was preparing her kids for the arrival. During an interview on Ellen, she told host Ellen Degeneres that while she didn't really think her son Saint "got" the whole concept of a new baby, big sister North had her own take on the upcoming event. Kardashian told Degeneres:

My daughter thinks she's really tricky. We had a baby shower over the weekend, because I thought 'I really do want to have a baby shower.' Because I want her to feel like something is coming. So people brought toys and gifts, and she was opening them all up the next day. And she said, 'Mom, you know since baby sister's not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room. And I'll play with them, and just make sure they're all okay for baby sister.

Smart kid.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Kardashian went on to admit that North was "especially happy" that she was having a baby sister. When Degeneres asked if she liked having a little brother, she said,

Um... that's a little trickier.

Of course, actual speaking siblings who are mobile and able to drive you bonkers tend to be a little trickier in general.

Now to be fair to little Saint, who is about to be book-ended by sisters, Kardashian did admit in October that North is warming up a little to her brother. In a video segment on her app with her grandmother, MJ Shannons, Kardashian said that it had taken North a little time to get used to Saint... not because she didn't love him, just because she sometimes got "a little jealous." But happily, things were taking a turn for the better just in time for the new baby to arrive:

She needs to still get it together and warm up and be a little bit nicer, but I think she’s getting there. I saw glimmers of hope a week ago. She’s not harmful, shes not hurting him or anything. She just doesn’t want boys in her room.

In other words, she sounds like a pretty typical 4-year-old dealing with a 2-year-old sibling. Hopefully the two Kardashian-West kids will find their groove with the new baby... because who doesn't love a little baby, right?