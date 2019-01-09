Oh to be a baby in 2019. Well, one baby specifically. A baby who is just hanging out, minding her own business, when out of nowhere she gets to be the luckiest little baby on the planet and she doesn't even know it. But the rest of us know she's lucky, that's for sure. That's because President Barack Obama kissed a tiny baby on the head, as evidenced in this video, and obviously everyone is now envying a 7-week-old baby like crazy people. I mean, she even made the little happy sound when he kissed her head, it was truly spectacular.

Little Paisleigh Edwards was just sitting there being all cute and adorable in her mom Chelcie's arms just outside of a Kaneohe, Hawaii golf course, minding her own business as tiny babies are wont to do, according to ABC 7. When out of nowhere the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama, comes strolling on over and zeroes in on her.

In the video Chelcie Edwards shared, Obama is looking at little Paisleigh and saying, "This is a brand new one" with the tender voice of someone who is a baby fanatic from way back. He proceeds to ask (or demand, depending on how you want to look at it) to hold Paisleigh, plants a kiss on her forehead and Bob's your uncle, luckiest little baby ever.

BecauseofThemWeCan on YouTube

Obama, the father of two girls himself, went on to say "Congratulations, you can't beat daughters." Paisleigh seemed hilariously unmoved by the moment, but her mother told blog Because Of Them We Can that Obama kissing her daughter's forehead was emotional and important for her.

"To have the First Black President ever to initiate holding our daughter, let alone kissing her on the forehead, has to be one of the most pivotal moments of any parents life," she told the site. "For our little girl to be in the hands of a man that is so influential, yet still so humble, and allowing her to experience something many will never get to experience is a blessing from God within itself. It’s just one of those things that’s just indescribable."

Fortunately for Paisleigh and the rest of us, the moment was caught on video. And her mother plans to make sure she understands the significance of being held in the arms of a former president who changed history some day.

"This memory is one she will listen to for many years to come, as well as have for the rest of her life... These are memories for her all while being able to live in a place Barack Obama calls home, Hawaii. Furthermore, I pray one day my daughter appreciates and understands the magnitude of what she was able to experience," she told Because of Them We Can.

For now, Paisleigh's experience is being enjoyed by the internet. People who have missed Obama and are happy to enjoy a sweet, simple moment to ring in the new year.

Not every baby out there will be held and kissed by Barack Obama, and no pressure for Paisleigh but I hope that kid eventually knows just how lucky she truly was as a baby.

I'm not jealous, guys, that would just be weird.

After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.