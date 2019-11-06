Old Navy Black Friday 2019 Sale Is Here & The Deals Are *Too* Good

The two times a year when I do the bulk of my shopping are back-to-school season and Thanksgiving season. Before I even think about what we'll eat on Thanksgiving, I'm planning out where to score the best deals — this year, that looks like Old Navy's Black Friday 2019 sale. I say that I shop a lot during "Thanksgiving season" because the deals at most stores now range from well before Thanksgiving to after Cyber Monday, and I'm all for it.

Go ahead and grab a red pen and get ready to circle more dates on your calendar than you can imagine. Old Navy's holiday sale lasts quite a while, and nearly every day brings a different deal better than the day before. At Old Navy this year, they're kicking off the most wonderful shopping season of the year with a pre-Black Friday sale that is almost as sweet as the actual Black Friday sale itself. From Wednesday, Nov. 20 to Thursday, Nov. 26, shoppers in store and online can save 50% off all jeans, sweaters, and outerwear.

Pro tip: Stock up on these winter essentials before the selection gets picked over as the sale intensifies. Items like this new sherpa coat are going to be flying off the shelves once they get marked down to half off on Nov. 20.

Although the pre-Black Friday deals are pretty sweet, the sale to end all sales starts on Wednesday, Nov. 27 to kick off three full days of Old Navy's Black Friday sale. Everything in store and online from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29 will be marked 50% off, with thousands of products starting at just $5. Some exclusions do apply (clearance, gift cards, jewelry, and register lane items don't qualify), but the fact that you can buy nearly anything you want from Old Navy at half off is pretty dang amazing.

Extended holiday shopping hours will occur during the sale as follows, so grab an Eggnog Latte and be prepared to pull an all-nighter on Black Friday Eve (aka Thanksgiving night):

Wednesday, Nov. 27, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 28, 3 p.m. to overnight (stores will not close between Thursday and Friday)

Friday, Nov. 29, stores to remain open until 11 p.m.

On Thursday and Friday of their massive Black Friday sale, Old Navy will run their "Shock of a Dolla" sale for the second year in a row, donating $1 of each pair of their Cozy Socks purchased to Boys & Girls Clubs up to $1 million. During this promotion, shoppers can stock up on Old Navy's super soft Cozy Socks in 36 novelty prints for just $1 per pair. Cozy Socks are the epitome of a fun stocking stuffer and your purchase helps give back. That's a complete Christmas win-win.

Immediately following their Black Friday sale, Old Navy will kick off their Cyber Monday sale on Saturday, Nov. 30 with 40% off of everything online, and 50% off sweatshirts and hoodies (excluding active and licensed apparel), sweaters, and jeans. If you're still out and about shopping in stores on this day, you can score 50% off sweatshirts, hoodies, sweaters, and jeans in person as well.

Continuing their Cyber Monday sale on Sunday, Dec. 1 and Monday, Dec. 2, Old Navy's website will offer 50% off of everything. This is the perfect time to fill your cart with absolutely anything and everything you want to gift your kids, your mom, your dog, and even yourself this holiday season. I, for one, will be putting this buffalo plaid sweater in my cart as soon as it gets marked down because it's not often that you see an entire website priced half off, so getting your hands on your favorite merch ASAP is crucial.

If those sales didn't sound quite sweet enough for you to spend your Thanksgiving on an all-night shopping spree (although they are admittedly extremely awesome), you might want to check your wallet and see if you have an Old Navy credit card stashed away in there. Old Navy cardholders will get early access to Black Friday deals Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, receiving 50% off their purchase when they use their Old Navy card.

For those of you who have been keeping track on your calendar (I told you to get out that red pen, right?), Old Navy is coming in hot with a total of 13 days of deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so get ready to shop until you drop this holiday season.