Attention holiday shoppers: It's time to get serious about those final gifts. Fortunately, sanity saver Old Navy has you covered. December 18 through December 24 is Old Navy's Annual 2019 Holiday Gift Sale and we do mean sale. For seven days get up to 75% off everything. Yes, everything, all divisions — kids, adults, babies — the big kahuna. That means even those $1, $2, $3, and $4 gifts are marked down, too.

Now's the chance to get the entire family matching mittens, cozy slippers, plaid scarves, and pom-pom topped hats (come on, do it for the ‘gram). Or, do your kiddos need new coats? Puffer jackets in seven different colors are marked down to $20 (originally $55) while this faux fur kids parka is just only $50. Pregnant mamas, make the most of your last minute holiday shopping and scoop up some stuff for yourselves, this clearance is for you too. Super soft mittens are as low as $3 and scarves under $2. Right now Old Navy has maternity leggings as low as $18. Not to mention a work appropriate Maternity Twist-Front Bodycon Dress that, let’s be honest, you’re probably going to live in for the next six months, for only $25.

You can even get matching pajamas for, well, everyone. A family dressed in raggedy, oversized T-shirts does not a cute Christmas morn photo make. But these plaid jammies do. And at these bargain basement prices, you can outfit your entire crew.

So cue the "Alleluia” choir, pull on your shopping pants, and get ready to snag some serious deals.