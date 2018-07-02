Much like fireworks, barbecues, and red, white, and blue popsicles, huge sales at some of your favorite stores are an Independence Day tradition. And while Black Friday gets all the credit for having the best sales of the year, the truth is you can oftentimes score even better deals on the 4th of July. (And you don't have to go to the mall at midnight to take advantage of them, either.) Perfect example: Old Navy's 4th Of July 2018 sale has an unbelievable amount of items for under $10... and what can you get for $10 these days? A latté and a half? Two packs of gum? Certainly not clothing... except for right now, that is.

At Old Navy, the entire store is on sale (that's right, the entire store), with some items marked down up as much as 60 percent off. So considering the majority of Old Navy's prices are on the more reasonable side anyway, that makes for some pretty sweet savings. Everybody in your family can stock up on summer favorites from flip flops and swimsuits to shorts and tanks to dresses and more, for so much less than it would set you back at any other time.

And while there are plenty of other stores having 4th of July sales right now, too, it's nearly impossible to beat Old Navy's prices at the moment. (Unless you're looking for appliances or that kind of thing, in which case Old Navy will not be able to help you out.) Consider this: You could conceivably put an entire look together (flip flops included!) for around $10. Score! But act fast, because this sale only lasts for two days (it ends on Tuesday, July 3).

1 Relaxed Hi-Lo Tank Relaxed Hi-Lo Tank Old Navy The "hi-lo hem" is slightly longer in back, so it doesn't have the boxy shape some plain tanks have, and the fabric is soft, not stiff. Plus, the regular price is $13 (that's almost $10 off!). Buy Now

2 Relaxed Mid-Rise Shorts Relaxed Mid-Rise Shorts Old Navy Made from lightweight twill with a little stretch for added comfort, these are the kind of shorts you'll wear all day, every day, during the weeks and months when it's too hot to even think about pants (full price is $23). Buy Now

3 Suspended-Neck Swing Dress Suspended-Neck Swing Dress Old Navy What's that? An entire dress for $8? Yup, and not just any dress: This swingy number with halter spaghetti straps is a summer must-have (originally $27!). Buy Now

4 Classic Flip-Flops Classic Flip-Flops Old Navy The truth is, you can never have too many flip-flops. (Where do they all go? Does a beach monster eat them?) Luckily, for two bucks a pop you can afford to get a a few back up pairs (ordinarily $4). Buy Now

5 EveryWear Crew-Neck Tee EveryWear Crew-Neck Tee Old Navy There's nothing like a super soft grey t-shirt to suit your every mood; in fact, it's probably best if you own several at least. Get a few of these now while they're the same prices as a smoothie (usually they sell for $13). Buy Now

6 Bralette Swim Top Bralette Swim Top Old Navy Once upon a time, swimsuits didn't cost more than an entire ensemble of actual clothing. That was then, this is now... and now, finding a cute bralette like this one for ten bucks is pretty miraculous (originally $20). Buy Now

7 Printed Jersey Fit & Flare V-Back Dress for Girls Printed Jersey Fit & Flare V-Back Dress for Girls Old Navy Your little one might just insist on living in this soft dress all season long, and could you blame her if she did? It doesn't get more comfy than this, or more affordable: Full price is $23! Buy Now

8 Toddler Boys' Printed V-Neck Tee Toddler Boys' Printed V-Neck Tee Old Navy Cute but not cartoon-y, the palm tree print on this tee (available in sizes 12M to 5T) will give your toddler total island vibes. Usually retails for $9. Buy Now